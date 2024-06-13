Thursday, June 13, 2024
‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi instructs after reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials, the Government of India sources said.

The Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of deploying the full spectrum of India’s counter-terror capabilities.

He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations, it added.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

This recent encounter follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.

Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

