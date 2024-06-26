Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Following Delhi LG’s order, Directorate of Education re-instates all 594 vocational trainers who were fired by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government  

After meeting with Delhi LG, BJP delegation had stated that AAP government fired 594 vocational teachers citing bizarre reason of heatwave.

OpIndia Staff
8

On Wednesday (26th June), the Directorate of Education in Delhi repealed its earlier order passed last month and re-instated all the 594 vocational trainers who were fired from their jobs by the AAP government. The department has taken the decision following the directions of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Earlier on Saturday, a delegation of BJP leaders met with the Delhi LG with a demand to restore the skill trainers. The delegation included all seven BJP MPs from Delhi. 

After the meeting with Delhi LG, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj stated that the Delhi government has got Rs 38 crore sanctioned for the salaries of the vocational trainers for the year 2024-25. Yet, they gave a bizarre reason, heatwave, to sack the teachers. “We have discussed this issue with the Delhi LG”, she added. 

Now, on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education, Vocational Education Branch, GNCTD issued an order reinstating all the 594 vocational teachers. The order states, “In view of the representations made by Part Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs)/Vocational Trainers & others, the Order no. DE-45/VE/NSQF/10/ 2019/136-141 dated 27/05/2024 is rescinded. This issues with the prior approval of the Competent Authority.”

Following the decision, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva congratulated all the 594 teachers and expressed gratitude to the Delhi LG. 

Taking to X, he slammed the Delhi government for its earlier order released on 27th May 2024 through which, it fired 594 vocational teachers under the Directorate of Education. The BJP leader added that the Kejriwal government fired the teachers who had been serving for over two to three decades. 

He mentioned that when they learned about the 27th May order, they met Delhi LG and requested him to take adequate measures stating that the decision of the Kejriwal government is illegal.

Taking to X, he shared a copy of the new order reinstating all the terminated vocational teachers. He wrote, “The Kejriwal government of Delhi passed an order on 27 May 2024 and fired 594 vocational teachers under the Directorate of Education overnight! Kejriwal government fired teachers who had been serving for 25-30 years!”

He added, “When this matter came to our notice, we, along with all the seven MPs, met Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi ji and requested him that this decision of the Kejriwal government is illegal. Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor accepted our request and on his orders, the Directorate of Education has repealed its wrong decision and reinstated the teachers!” 

