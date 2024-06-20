Thursday, June 20, 2024
Former Indian Test cricketer David Johnson dies at the age of 52

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Anil Kumble also took to X and posted a message, expressing sadness.

ANI
David Johnson representing India (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
Former India cricketer David Johnson passed away at the age of 52 on Wednesday.

David Johnson was a former right-arm fast bowler who played in two Test matches in 1996 for Team India, where he managed to take three wickets.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday, expressed condolences on the demise of David Johnson.

“Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” Jay Shah wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Anil Kumble also took to X and posted a message, expressing sadness. “Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones,” Gambhir wrote on X.

“Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “Benny”!,” Kumble wrote on X.

Johnson snapped 125 wickets with a strike of 47.4 and an average of 28.63 in 39 games during his first-class cricket career. Despite being a lower-order batsman most of the time, he had scored a century in first-class cricket.

The former bowler bagged 41 wickets in 33 List A matches. In 2015, he played his final competitive match in the Karnataka Premier League.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

