Sunday, June 16, 2024
Army toppled Imran Khan, no doubt: Awami Muslim League chief says General Bajwa toppled Imran Khan-led govt in Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been better than Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He called the PML-N government a "show off" and stressed that two months after Eid are crucial.

ANI
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan barred from contesting February 2024 elections as EC rejects nomination papers of Khan and other PTI leaders
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Image Source - Hindustan Times)
5

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed there is no doubt that Pakistan’s former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa was ‘behind’ the toppling of the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that he was aware that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was bound to be toppled.

He further said, “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had informed (to vote against Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion) me.”

Awami Muslim League chief said, “I told Imran Khan that the MQM-P made it clear that the government is bound to be toppled as signalled by the real forces,” as reported by ARY News.

Asked whether General Bajwa was involved in toppling the PTI government, he responded, “There is no doubt about it.”

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, “No one has entered in politics of Pakistan, including me, without (backing) of the Gate No. 4.” He stated that he does not see talks between the PTI and the Pakistan government.

He said, “I am not seeing successful dialogue and neither hopeful for it.” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, “Initially they were not holding talks, now they will not accept the conditions set for dialogue.”

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been better than Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He called the PML-N government a “show off” and stressed that two months after Eid are crucial, ARY News reported.

He said, “Two months after Eid are crucial, seeing decisive development by August.” He added, “There might be some new to come on surface,” he added.

Earlier in May, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail, expressed his deepest regret over trusting former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa while in power, Dawn reported.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed Bajwa for allegedly orchestrating his imprisonment and criticised Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

“My only regret is trusting General Bajwa,” Imran lamented, accusing him of “creating lies and false narratives” to secure a second extension as the military head. PTI founder’s allegations against Bajwa were detailed, suggesting a meticulous plan by the former army chief, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan said, “I am certain that this ordeal was orchestrated by General Bajwa. I hold no one else responsible. He meticulously planned and executed this scheme, presenting himself as a deceitful figure, creating lies and false narratives to cause national and international chaos – all to secure his extension.” 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

