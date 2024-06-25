Tuesday, June 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Police arrest activist Tommy Robinson, who criticised Justin Trudeau for being a 'commie',...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canada: Police arrest activist Tommy Robinson, who criticised Justin Trudeau for being a ‘commie’, later release him with conditions

Tommy Robinson had been a vocal critic of the Justin Trudeau government in Canada.

OpIndia Staff
Canada: Police arrest activist Tommy Robinson, who criticised Justin Trudeau for being a ‘commie’, later release him with conditions
Tommy Robinson and his arrest, images via The Independent and X/ Rebel News
15

On Monday (24th June), the police arrested Tommy Robinson, a British activist and critic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, from Calgary in Alberta province of Canada.

The British activist had a speaking engagement in Calgary, organised by independent news outfit Rebel News. It must be mentioned that Justin Trudeau-led-Liberal Party in Canada has hounded Rebel News on several occasions in the past.

After the conclusion of the event, Tommy Robinson was arrested by the police. Reportedly, a warrant to this effect was issued by the government.

In the meantime, Rebel News founder Ezra Levant informed that he has hired Alain Hepner, a leading criminal lawyer in Calgary, to secure the release of the British activist. He had also sought donations from the public to pay legal fees.

Two hours later, Tommy Robinson posted a tweet stating that he had been released. However, the activist pointed out that he had been directed to give his passport, remain in south Alberta and not leave Canada.

“Ok I’m FREE , we’ll sort of, None of this makes sense , I’m now detained in Calgary , prevented from leaving the city , these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada & meeting with guests for podcasts . I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home,” he said in a tweet.

It must be mentioned that Tommy Robinson had been a vocal critic of the Justin Trudeau government in Canada. The British activist had dubbed the Liberal Party leader as ‘commie’ who is triggered by democracy.

On 10th June, he tweeted, “The far left are running riot in France tonight because the people chose right, and now Trudeau just dropped a video about his “concerns” that the people of Europe chose right. All these people aren’t even pretending not to be commies anymore. They’re triggered by democracy.”

Tommy Robinson was previously arrested in August 2018 for supposed ‘contempt of court.’ OpInida’s Editor-in-Chief Nupur Sharma interviewed him in September 2022 regarding the anti-Hindu Leicester unrest and the menace of Islamism in the United Kingdom.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscanada, cal
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com