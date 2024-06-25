On Monday (24th June), the police arrested Tommy Robinson, a British activist and critic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, from Calgary in Alberta province of Canada.

The British activist had a speaking engagement in Calgary, organised by independent news outfit Rebel News. It must be mentioned that Justin Trudeau-led-Liberal Party in Canada has hounded Rebel News on several occasions in the past.

After the conclusion of the event, Tommy Robinson was arrested by the police. Reportedly, a warrant to this effect was issued by the government.

https://t.co/wRGbPizZns pic.twitter.com/HSfKwQcU9W — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 25, 2024

In the meantime, Rebel News founder Ezra Levant informed that he has hired Alain Hepner, a leading criminal lawyer in Calgary, to secure the release of the British activist. He had also sought donations from the public to pay legal fees.

BREAKING: Ezra Levant has an emergency update on Tommy Robinson arrest after speaking event in Calgary.



Rebel News has hired Calgary's leading criminal lawyer Alain Hepner and we are working to secure his release as soon as possible.



pic.twitter.com/MX1yxXQ3AC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 25, 2024

Two hours later, Tommy Robinson posted a tweet stating that he had been released. However, the activist pointed out that he had been directed to give his passport, remain in south Alberta and not leave Canada.

“Ok I’m FREE , we’ll sort of, None of this makes sense , I’m now detained in Calgary , prevented from leaving the city , these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada & meeting with guests for podcasts . I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home,” he said in a tweet.

https://t.co/tNr2ovHOP2 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 25, 2024

It must be mentioned that Tommy Robinson had been a vocal critic of the Justin Trudeau government in Canada. The British activist had dubbed the Liberal Party leader as ‘commie’ who is triggered by democracy.

On 10th June, he tweeted, “The far left are running riot in France tonight because the people chose right, and now Trudeau just dropped a video about his “concerns” that the people of Europe chose right. All these people aren’t even pretending not to be commies anymore. They’re triggered by democracy.”

The far left are running riot in France tonight because the people chose right, and now Trudeau just dropped a video about his "concerns" that the people of Europe chose right.



All these people aren't even pretending not to be commies anymore.



pic.twitter.com/Wp8n3dtVy0 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 10, 2024

Tommy Robinson was previously arrested in August 2018 for supposed ‘contempt of court.’ OpInida’s Editor-in-Chief Nupur Sharma interviewed him in September 2022 regarding the anti-Hindu Leicester unrest and the menace of Islamism in the United Kingdom.