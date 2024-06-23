Sunday, June 23, 2024
‘They have been careless’: Actor Kamal Haasan blames Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy victims instead of holding DMK govt accountable

Instead of directly questioning the MK Stalin-led government, Kamal Haasan said, "There are enough available liquor, more than pharmacies."

OpIndia Staff
Kamal Hassan, victims of hooch tragedy
14

A day after 56 people died in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu due to the consumption of spurious alcohol, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan sought to blame the victims instead of seeking accountability from the DMK government.

While speaking to the media, he brazened out, “See, I cannot say I have no sympathies for these victims. But these victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit.”

“And they have been careless. They have to be careful, they have to take care of their health,” he added.

Instead of directly questioning the MK Stalin-led government, Kamal Haasan said, “There are enough available liquor, more than pharmacies.”

“My request to any government, not just the government which is existing now, the previous and the governments to come would be to create psychiatric centers which will counsel them out of this delirium tremens that they are suffering now,” he further added.

In the meantime,  TTV Dhinakaran, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary, termed the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy as the “failure of the DMK government” and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter.

