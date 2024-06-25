Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched its investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the Maharashtra Police arrested a school teacher in Latur on Sunday (23rd June) night. The arrested individual has been identified as Jalil Khan Pathan.

Latur, Maharashtra: In the NEET paper leak case, Nanded ATS detained and released Sanjay Jadhav and Jaleel Pathan from Latur. A case was later filed against four people from Deglur and Delhi. Hall tickets were found on the accused's phones. Sanjay Jadhav is still at large pic.twitter.com/QsMPuAUMDB — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2024

Pathan, the Latur-based teacher, appeared before a local court on Monday (24th June) and was remanded in police custody until 2nd July. He is one of four people charged by state police under the central government’s new anti-paper leak legislation.

By Monday (24th June) evening, the police additionally apprehended Sanjay Jadhav, the other teacher named in the case who was on the run. According to reports, the present case filed by the Maharashtra Police is expected to be forwarded to the CBI, and the central agency will seek their detention in due course. The bureau is investigating a nationwide scheme involving the suspected NEET-UG paper leak.

The police filed a case based on information provided by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism unit against Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav, Jalil Khan Pathan, Eranna Konalwar, and Gangadhar of Delhi. Jadhav and Pathan were district council teachers who also ran private tuition classes in Latur, whilst Konalwar lived at ITI Umarga in Dharashiv.

The case against the four accused has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station in Latur. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 3(v), 4, and 10 of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 along with Sections 420 (cheating), 120 (b) (about criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“ATS officials had received a tip-off that some suspects were running an illegal racket to help NEET students pass the exam in exchange for money,” stated Latur Police adding that one of the individuals detained had suspicious information related to the NEET 2024 exam on their mobile phone.

Congress and BJP’s political mud-slinging over NEET irregularities

Amid this Maharashtra Congress took a jibe at BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis saying that he was responsible for ruining the future of around 2,97,104 students who appeared for NEET from the state of Maharashtra. “Fadnavis has put the future of youth in danger, Maharashtra is in the grip of unemployment. Maharastra is becoming the center of a paper leak scam but Fadnavis is busy following the orders of the center,” Congress said.

To this, BJP Maharashtra responded by saying that instead of accusing Fadnavis of what he has never done, Congress shall contact its ally in Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav, and ask him about his involvement in the scam. “Blaming your sin on us when there is overwhelming evidence that your INDI Alliance colleague Tejashwi Yadav and his PA are involved in the NEET exam scam? Your corrupt hands have put the future of students at risk. So if you want to ask for answers, ask Tejashwi Yadav,” BJP said.

According to the complaint, the ATS’ Nanded section had certain leads on a racket operating out of Latur, so a covert operation was conducted. Two teachers were detained on Sunday (23rd June), and their responses were considered unjustified. Further investigation found WhatsApp discussions, money trails, and hall tickets from students indicating their alleged involvement.

The investigation indicated that Pathan allegedly transmitted exam-related materials to Jadhav, who in turn forwarded the students’ admit cards to Eranna Konalwar via WhatsApp, who subsequently contacted one Gangadhar in Delhi. The investigation is attempting to determine the chain and the racket, including the number of students contacted by the accused, the amount paid to obtain the papers, and the distribution of proceeds among the accused.