On Monday (24th June), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at her party MLA Sujit Bose for encouraging illegal occupation in Kolkata.

While speaking at Nabanna (the building that houses the State Secretariat), she remarked, “I feel ashamed to even speak about it (Salt Lake area of Kolkata)…Encroachment has also begun in Rajarhat.”

“Sujit Bose is allowing encroachment as per his wishes. He has made it seem like a competition. Why will outsiders occupy that place (Animal Resources Development Department’s office)?” Mamata Banerjee was heard saying.

“Let me show you guys a picture. Do not live under the impression that I have come here without proof of documents. If I show you the picture, you will be ashamed yourself,” the West Bengal CM said.

“How much did the people pay (to encroach upon the area)? There is mass encroachment outside ARD office. They are putting up tents and occupying the place permanently,” she inquired.

“I want to know why, why, why?” Mamata Banerjee said in a fit of rage.

“I want to know. I want to know how much these people had to pay for us to allow this encroachment. Who took the money?” Mamata Banerjee asked.

She further inquired, “Why are councillors of Salt Laje Municipality not doing their work? They are an elected body.”