On Wednesday (26th June), a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a man for raping an 11-year-old boy inside the premises of a madrassa in Bhiwandi city in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Nasirullah. The incident occurred on 24th May this year when the victim was studying in the madrassa. Nasirullah sexually assaulted the minor boy and performed ‘unnatural sex.’

The accused, who stays in the same madrassa, has been absconding since the incident. It has come to light that the victim has been feeling unwell ever since the incident took place.

He refused to go back to the madrassa after visiting his house. On further inquiry by his mother, the victim narrated the ordeal faced by him.

The woman thereafter filed a complaint with the Shanti Nagar police, leading to the registration of an FIR against Nasirullah. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The cops have now launched a search operation to nab Nasirullah.