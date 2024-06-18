On Monday, June 17th, the Kashigaon Police Station in Mumbai’s Mira Road region booked an individual named Vajud, a resident of Hill Galaxy Apartment, for insulting and threatening Hindus and abusing the religion saying, “Hinduo ke m** ki ch**”. The FIR has been filed under sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The incident is said to have happened on 16th June and has been exclusively reported by OpIndia. The Muslim residents residing in the Hill Galaxy Apartment and JP North Celeste Society on Mira Road got goats inside the society premises for illegal slaughter ahead of the Bakrid festival. The Hindus protested against the incident and called the police. However, the police are believed to have allowed the goats saying that there was no livestock policy within the society.

Amid this, the Hindus launched massive protests and objected to the slaughter on the society’s premises. However, the Muslim residents argued with the Hindus and claimed that they would slaughter the goats on the society’s premises. The complaint in this case has been filed by one of the Hindu residents living in the Hill Galaxy apartment.

In the complaint, the Hindu resident stated that one accused identified as Vajud, and his associates insulted Hindus as they protested against the illegal slaughter of the goats in the society on 16th June. The FIR copy which has been obtained by OpIndia says that the Muslims threatened the Hindus saying they (Muslims) would slaughter the goats within the society premises, come what may. “Do whatever you can. We will slaughter animals here only, within the society premises. Hinduo ke m** ki ch**,” Vajud said as per the FIR.

In the complaint, the resident further said that the accused individual also insulted Lord Ganesh. “You people celebrate the Ganesh festival. Do we say anything then? We feel enraged and puking when we see your Lord Ganesha. We will see how you celebrate your Ganesh festival here,” Vajud is said to have threatened the Hindus.

Illegal Masjid built in the society premises

The complainant further stated that he called the builder after one of the Muslim residents abused Hindus but to no avail. “The builder said that he was out of the city and that he could not come to resolve the matter. He has also allowed the construction of illegal Masjid on the building premises,” the complaint read.

As per the information exclusively obtained by OpIndia, the builder of the Hill Galaxy apartment, R R Builders, owned and run by Rasool Shaikh, Irfan Shaikh, Junaid Shaikh, and Jabbar Shaikh, has also constructed an illegal Masjid on the premises. The builder, Rasool Sheikh initially gave houses to Hindus but later all the remaining houses were booked by the Muslims. At present, in both the societies, JP North Celesta and Hill Galaxy, around 15-20 houses belong to Hindus while more than 100 are occupied by Muslims.

In the Hill Galaxy apartment, the builder Rasool initially had told the residents that the community space would be utilized for the gym or some club, but later a Masjid was constructed there. It was also reported that Muslims from other societies visit the Masjid to offer prayers making the Hindus residing in the society feel uncomfortable.

Residents claim that illegal Masjid has also been constructed at Galaxy Hills by Builder Sheikh. People from other societies come here to offer prayers making Hindus uncomfortable. 'There's almost daily ruckus on this issue', residents say.



The complaint filed to the Police mentioned that there’s always a ruckus happening in the society due to other Muslims coming to the society to offer Namaz in the illegal Masjid built here. “The builder doesn’t listen to us as the majority of the families living here are Muslims. There is no societal rule, and there is no mutual respect here. Hindus are just harassed every other day. We want police to look into the matter,” the complaint read.

BJP MLA Geeta Jain’s confirmation of the incident

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA from Mira Bhayander region exclusively talked to OpIndia on Monday and confirmed the incident saying that goats were brought for illegal slaughter within the society premises. However, she said that the timely intervention of the police and local politicians stopped the slaughter.

She also condemned the incident as she talked about the Hindu religion being abused at the hands of Muslims. “This is not at all tolerable. People live together in a society and they should respect each other. Those who hurled abuses at the women, those who insulted the Hindu religion, have been booked by the police. We demand strict action against the accused persons,” she said.

Further Jain added that these kinds of incidents are repeatedly happening in the Mira Road region where Hindus are harassed or abused for belonging to one particular religion. “We are taking steps to curb such incidents. The frequency of such incidents is increasing and it’s alarming,” she added. In the given case, when asked about the police action, she said that the police were trying to pacify the matter calling it an internal issue.

“The Police are cooperating, however, not to the extent as expected by the Hindu residents or local Hindu activists. Police need to take strict action against the accused persons. They are trying to pacify the matter to avoid any communal occurrence. However, they have assured that no slaughter would take place within the society premises,” she concluded.

The situation, at present in both the societies at Mira Road, Hill Galaxy Apartment, and JP North Celeste, is peaceful and police action is underway. The Police are said to have detained the residents who abused and threatened Hindus. Further investigations are underway.

