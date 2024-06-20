In a major boost to India’s infrastructure development initiative, nine ports, 4 of which were developed by the Adani group, have made it to the Global Top 100 in the most recent edition of the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), 2023, a report prepared by the World Bank and S&P Global Marketing Intelligence.

9 Major Ports of India makes it to Global Top 100 by World Bank, a first for the country: Union Minister @sarbanandsonwal



Visakhapatnam Port made it to Top 20 ports of the World at 19 in 2023, recording a marked improvement from 115 in 2022, another first for India”:… — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 19, 2024

According to a statement issued by the Indian government, the Visakhapatnam Port not only made it to the top 20 ports of the World in 2023 but also improved significantly from 115 in 2022 to 19 in 2023, marking another first for India. In the latest ranking, Mundra Port has also risen the index, moving up from 48 last year to 27.

Meanwhile, seven other Indian ports, which secured ranks in the top 100, are Pipavav (41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96).

With a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours, 27.5 moves per crane hour, and minimal berth idle time, Vishakhapatnam Port has demonstrated impressive performance. These indicators show how well the port handles container ships and have a big impact on consumer preference, the press release read.

Global Container Port Performance Index is an esteemed benchmark for evaluating port performance, which looks at factors like productivity, efficiency, and dependability. Key players in trade, logistics, and supply chain services, such as national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supranational organizations, and private companies, use it as a reference point.

4 ports developed by Adani Ports feature in the World Bank’s global ‘Container Port Performance Index’

Notably, out of these 9 ports that have ranked amongst the top 100 on the global index, four have been developed by Adani ports. Mundra Port developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) was ranked 27 while Kattupalli came in at number 57, Hazira at 68 and Krishnapatnam at 71.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, representing 27% of the country’s total port volumes.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “This is a tremendous achievement for the Indian ports and is a testament to the efforts taken by the Narendra Modi Government to modernise, mechanise and make them technologically savvy to improve performance and enhance efficiency. There has been a significant improvement in operational efficiency and service delivery in the efficient handling of ships and cargo. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have been able to work to improve the efficiency of our ports through path-breaking ambitious initiatives like Sagarmala. This has helped us build resilience, and incorporate new technology, and green infrastructure to ensure the stability of global markets and the sustainability of India’s maritime industry. With sustained effort in this regard, we are confident that the Indian maritime sector will further improve the resilience and efficiency of Maritime gateways and boost port-led economic development.”