On Tuesday (18th June 2024), Mohammad Farid alias Aurangzeb was beaten to death on suspicion of theft in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against 10 named individuals and many other unknown persons on charges of murder. 6 accused have also been arrested so far in this matter. Many political parties, including the Samajwadi Party, have demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and even a government job to Aurangzeb’s family. Incidentally, on the same day in Aligarh, a Dalit youth was brutally stabbed by an accused from the Muslim community. The victim is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition. Now his family members have come forward and raised questions about the ‘activism’ of so-called secular leaders for Aurangzeb and their stunned silence in the stabbing case.

The name of the Dalit victim is Nakul Jatav. His father, Dinesh, had complained to Sasni Gate police station on 18th June. The deceased Aurangzeb’s house also falls in the same police station area. In his complaint, Dinesh Bharti stated that on Tuesday evening, around 7 PM, his son had gone to Pathan Mohalla in the city for work. On the way, Naushad’s son Shahzad stopped Nakul and started hurling abuses at him. When Nakul objected, Shahzad got furious and said, “How dare you! Will you interject and quarrel with us?”

It is alleged that Shahzad then took out a knife he had hidden. He attacked Nakul repeatedly with it. Due to excessive bleeding, Nakul fell to the ground and lost consciousness. As soon as he was informed of the incident, Nakul’s father, Dinesh Jatav, arrived at the spot with the police. With the help of the police, he admitted Nakul to the hospital. Upon regaining consciousness, Nakul recounted the entire incident to the police. Seeing his serious condition, Nakul was referred to JN Medical College.

Dinesh Jatav has demanded strict action against the accused. Based on his complaint, the Police have named Shahzad in the FIR. He has been booked under IPC sections 504, 506, and 307, as well as section 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST Act. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The police have arrested Shahzad. The investigation and other necessary actions are ongoing.

The injured Nakul is undergoing treatment in the hospital and has undergone surgery.

A video has surfaced showing Nakul groaning in pain in the hospital

OpIndia has obtained a video of Nakul. In the video, the victim is lying on a hospital bed, crying. One of his hands is bandaged while the other is receiving glucose. His mother can be seen trying to calm her son while he is banging his legs on the bed in pain.

‘Why is the media speaking for the thief and silent for me?’

Nakul’s brother Pankaj told OpIndia that on the same day, the thief was beaten, and his brother was also stabbed. He mentioned that due to the attack, many veins in Nakul’s hands have been cut and a lot of blood has been lost. His brother questioned the media, asking why they had been raising Aurangzeb’s voice so loudly but was silent about his brother, even though both incidents happened on the same day and in the same city.

‘Am I at fault for being Hindu?’

Pankaj Jatav also sent a video message to OpIndia in which he can be heard saying, “Am I at fault for being Hindu?” Pankaj also lambasted politicians, mentioning that no one came to their house to see them. Pankaj Jatav described himself as alone in the fight for justice. He said, “All the leaders went there with the special community. No one came with me. They even threw stones, but we didn’t. Is all the pain only theirs? Do we not have any pain and distress?”

‘Compensation for them, we are indebted because of treatment expenses’

Pankaj also described the demand for compensation for the alleged thief Aurangzeb as one-sided. He mentioned that he had spent approximately Rs 40-50 thousand on his brother’s treatment. Pankaj has three brothers, of whom only two are earning and supporting the household expenses. Nakul’s father, Dinesh Jatav, is physically challenged in his legs. The brothers also shoulder the responsibility of caring for their mother and sister. The entire family lives in a very small house and struggles to manage. According to Pankaj, due to the expenses incurred on treatment, their family has incurred debt. They are unable to find a way to repay this debt.