A distressing incident has come to light from Pakistan where a man bricked his niece and sister-in-law in a wall over a property dispute. Acting on a tip-off from a concerned neighbour, the Police rescued the victims after nearly 28 hours of confinement without food and water. According to reports, the accused identified as Suhail with the help of his wife and sons, trapped the victims inside a room and sealed the only door outside their portion.

The accused allegedly intended to starve them to death. For this, they built a floor-to-ceiling brick wall outside the locked door, so that even if the mother-daughter duo manage to break open the door, they remain trapped in the room. So far, two individuals have been taken into custody in this matter. The police are actively conducting raids to apprehend the accused who fled after committing the crime.

(Video Courtesy – Pakistan news agency, ARY News)

The incident took place in the Latifabad No. 5 area in the Hyderabad area of Pakistan where the victims were imprisoned in a room and a wall was later built outside their only gate to prevent their escape.

According to officials, the victims were rescued after 28 hours of confinement without food and water. Police stated that the woman and her brother-in-law were involved in a property dispute. In a fit of rage, the brother-in-law and his children sealed the room by building a wall.

The police stated that after a heated argument over the ownership of the property, Suhail and his sons locked his niece and sister-in-law in a room and built a wall outside the door to prevent them from escaping. They even got the wall plastered.

According to the Police, they were acting on a tip-off received from a concerned neighbour. After reaching there, they broke down the wall and rescued the victims 28 hours after they were buried alive behind the wall. The victims have been identified as widow Tasleem Jahan and her 14-year-old daughter Dua.

Meanwhile, based on the victim’s complaint, Police registered a case against three individuals, including the woman’s brother-in-law, his wife, and another relative. They have been booked under charges of illegal occupation of the house, unlawful confinement, and issuing threats of dire consequences.

The victim woman said, “We were left without water, electricity, and gas. My brother-in-law has been making us live in constant fear and deprivation.” She also accused Suhail of ongoing harassment. She claimed that he possessed crucial documents related to their house.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farrukh Linjar stated that the accused who bricked the mother and daughter into a wall will be arrested soon.

In her complaint, Tasleem Jahan stated that the house comprises three portions but it has been the subject of contention. She lives in one part with her daughter, while her late husband’s brother, who possesses the property documents, occupies another portion. The accused, Suhail, along with his accomplices, had been harassing them for control over the entire property.