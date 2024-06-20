Thursday, June 20, 2024
Kerala: Shahjahan stabs his younger brother Sadiq to death after Sadiq stopped him from drinking alcohol on Bakrid

Shahjahan, 42, lived in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, and is addicted to alcohol. Every day, he'd come home drunk and argue with his family.

Shahjahan in Kerala stabs his younger brother Sadiq to death after being stopped from drinking alcohol on Bakrid, arrested
Image- Onmanorama
The Kerala Police, on Wednesday, 19th June, arrested one Shahjahan after he murdered his younger brother Sadiq in Alappuzha after being stopped from consuming alcohol on Bakrid. Shahjahan tried to escape after killing his brother, however, the state police arrested him and charged him with murder.

According to media reports, Shahjahan, 42, lived in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, and is addicted to alcohol. Every day, he’d come home drunk and argue with his family. He insisted on drinking on Bakrid (June 17, 2024) but his younger brother, Sadiq (38), was opposed to Shahjahan’s drinking.

Sadiq did not want Shahjahan to go drinking on the Islamic holy day. Sadiq then cut the wiring of Shahjahan’s motorcycle to prevent him from going out to drink alcohol. Despite this, Shahjahan refused to agree and went out to consume alcohol on the day of Bakrid. He returned after some time, having consumed alcohol.

After returning home, drunk Shahjahan started fighting at home. He also started arguing with his younger brother, Sadiq. The fight between the two brothers became so intense that Shahjahan attacked his younger brother Sadiq with a knife. Shahjahan stabbed Sadiq below the chest, severely wounding him.

Sadiq was then taken to the hospital, where he died the following morning. On the other hand, after perpetrating the murder, Shahjahan fled from the scene. The police searched for him and arrested him from a nearby bar. The court has placed him in judicial detention.

It was reported that the brothers lived with their mother. Sadiq, the younger brother, was married but separated from his wife.

