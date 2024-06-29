On Friday (28th June), the Yogi Adityanath-led-government in Uttar Pradesh suspended 6 engineers for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The development comes three days after waterlogging and road cave-ins were reported at several places on the newly constructed Rampath in Ayodhya.

The six government officials were identified as Dhruv Aggarwal, Anuj Deshwal and Prabhat Pandey, Anand Kumar Dubey, Rajendra Kumar Yadav (assistant engineer) and Mohammad Shahid.

While three of the engineers belonged to the Public Works Department (PwD), the others worked at the Jal Nigam. The suspensions were ordered in light of the poor construction work in Ram Path area, which connects the Lata Chowk with the Ram Mandir.

The Yogi Adityanath government along with PwD Minister AK Sharma had taken cognisance of road cave-ins at several locations in front of Krishna Palace Hotel on Ram Path and between Rikabganj and Post Office Crossing.

Besides, a notice has also been served to Ahmedabad-based Bhugan Infracon Pvt Ltd, which carried out civil construction work in Ayodhya.