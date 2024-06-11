A case of heinous crime against a minor has come to light from Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered against a man named Armaan, son of Shahid. He is accused of sexually assaulting a watchman’s six-year-old boy. Police are carrying out a search operation to apprehend Armaan who has been absconding since an FIR was registered against him. Meanwhile, the minor victim is undergoing medical examination and counseling. The incident occurred on Saturday (8th June 2024).

According to reports, the incident took place in the Swar police station area of Rampur district. On Saturday (8th June), the father of a 6-year-old child lodged a complaint at the police station stating that on the day of the incident, his child was playing outside the house with his friends. At that time, Armaan, who is also from the same village, approached them. He coaxed the victim and took him to the riverbank. At a deserted place, Armaan sexually assaulted the minor victim.

During this time, the child started crying, but it had no effect on Armaan. After committing the heinous act, Armaan let the child go. When the minor victim reached home, he kept crying. Later he narrated his ordeal to his family. When the boy’s father went to Armaan’s house to complain, the accused abused him and threatened to kill him. Subsequently, the boy’s father went directly to the police station and filed a report.

Police have registered an FIR against Armaan under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5(m)/6 of the POCSO Act. After learning about the FIR, the accused Armaan absconded. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint filed by the father of the minor victim.

SHO of Swar Police Station Inspector Sandeep Tyagi told the media that a search operation is underway to apprehend the absconding accused, Armaan. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon. The minor victim has undergone a medical examination and is receiving treatment. Counseling is also being provided. Investigation and other necessary legal actions are being carried out in the case.