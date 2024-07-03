A health watchdog assessment in Australia’s Queensland which has one of the biggest IVF industries in the nation revealed that over half of fertility samples in many facilities were potentially misidentified leading to the ordering of a frozen sperm purge. The state has come under fire after allegations of malpractice were made against some of its top providers.

The nationwide sperm scarcity, which has been brought on by increased demand, stricter laws, and disruptions from the pandemic, is rendered more severe by the cleanout.

A recent analysis disclosed that 42% of all audited samples in the state had a medium to high risk of being wrongly identified. According to a news source. During audits, the state found over twice as many possible problems as Victoria, the next worst state.

The Office of the Health Ombudsman identified “identification mix-ups, loss of viability of gametes or embryos, and suspected deterioration beyond laboratory standards” as examples of errors. The report highlighted, “Some incidents, such as incorrect labelling of frozen semen and unclear labelling of straws, were not reported to the regulator by one provider potentially indicating lapses in reporting protocols.”

Queensland’s health ombudsman this week discovered “systemic issues” about “quality and safety” and “safeguards for consumers, donors, and donor-conceived children” after looking into the multimillion-dollar industry. According to the research, 42% of sperm donations, egg samples, and embryos in Queensland had problems with “identification and traceability,” which means that clinics either mislabeled or lost track of the samples, or allowed them to degrade below acceptable levels.

“Families are raising children whose biological fathers are not known”

Additionally, it featured claims made by patients against IVF clinics for misidentifying eggs and embryos, omitting to reveal donor medical concerns, and mixing up sperm. One family claimed that as a result, they ended up raising children whose biological fathers were not the same. All reproductive providers should destroy donor material that is stored and does not match current identification criteria, according to the panel’s recommendation.

The report’s conclusion stated that “appropriate counselling should be offered” by fertility providers and “the impact on consumers and the donor-conceived children cannot be underestimated.” The number of sperm samples that could be destroyed is unknown, but the ombudsman classified “thousands” frozen before 2020 as “high risk” since an audit at a single centre indicated they “did not comply with double witnessing,” which is the process by which two IVF specialists confirm a patient’s material has been accurately labelled.

The ombudsman uncovered that mistakes in the sector are still happening to this day. According to the research, 4% of the material collected at one clinic since 2021 was at medium or high risk of being misidentified. It was discovered that one facility had not conducted an internal audit on identity and traceability in the previous 12 months. Double witnessing is a fundamental health examination that is done even for straightforward operations like saline drips. A woman, Anastasia Gunn mentioned that she received the wrong sperm in 2014 and is suing a reproductive clinic in Queensland for the same as she believed her oldest son and his two brothers are not related.

“Using low-quality sperms, unviable embryos”

The audit also uncovered that among other lapses, the state’s industry had utilized extremely low-quality sperm, neglected to unveil faults or delayed doing so and withheld the incorrect sperm’s use from one pregnant patient for several weeks. Further problems that were reported included using sperm that had been kept for over ten years, misplacing a customer’s last sample of sperm, employing an embryo without the donor’s permission, and utilizing an embryo that was declared nonviable due to a temperature gauge malfunction among others.

One donor has fathered hundreds of children in same facility: Children may grow up to have relationships with biological siblings without knowing it

Fears of incest were also sparked by a donor fathering hundreds of children due to a lack of regulation. Concerns were raised regarding the possible number of siblings her child might unintentionally have when a woman reported that the sperm donor she used had donated more than 200 times at the same facility. The study was unable to determine the number of families created or the number of siblings a child may have from the same donor despite looking into several clinics. The overuse of sperm donations in many reproductive treatments, it stated, could raise the possibility that people who are donor-conceived “inadvertently having a sexual relationship” with a blood-related.

The shocking findings led to a probe which was sought by Health Minister Shannon Fentiman in response to more than 200 complaints. It led to the drafting of new legislation, which is presently being considered by the country’s parliament to control providers and create a registry of donor conception information. The number of times a person’s sample can be used will be limited under the new legislation that is being considered by parliament. It will prevent some families from being able to have another child from the same donor. The government would collaborate with those families to find a way ahead, according to the minister.