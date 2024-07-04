Thursday, July 4, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Hathras stampede occurred as everyone started exiting the venue together: Says UP Police constable who was injured while helping people

Uttar Pradesh Police constable Sheela Maurya said that she helped various women get over the situation but eventually, she also fell and suffered injuries

ANI
5

Uttar Pradesh Police constable Sheela Maurya, who was on security duty at the Hathras religious event, said the stampede occurred as a large number of people rushed to exit the venue together. In the Hathras stampede, 123 people were killed.

Maurya said that she helped various women get over the situation but eventually, she also fell and suffered injuries.

“I was deputed in front of the stage. There was a huge crowd there after the event concluded. People started falling over each other. I helped many women but later even I fell and suffered injuries. The problem was that there was a huge crowd and everyone started exiting the venue together. At the time, I was only trying to save people. The CM asked me about the incident yesterday,” she said.

She said that the ground was muddy because of rain, and it was hard for people to get out.

“There are farmlands there, that’s how people tried to make it out,” she added.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri for ‘Bhole Baba’, a self-styled godman who conducted a Satsang in Hathras.

An FIR has been registered on the incident naming organizers of the prayer meeting but ‘Bhole Baba’ has not been named yet.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mainpuri Sunil Kumar on Thursday said “Baba has not been found inside the ashram.”

“There are 40-50 sevadars inside the ashram. He (‘Bhole Baba’) is not inside, neither he was yesterday nor he is today…” said DSP Mainpuri Sunil Kumar.

SP City Rahul Mithas said, “I had come to check the security of the ashram. Nobody was found here.”

The police force was deployed around the ashram today early morning.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the spot and ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been constituted to ensure comprehensiveness of the subject matter and transparency in the inquiry, according to an official statement.

The Judicial Commission will investigate the various aspects of the Hathras stampede in the next two months and after the investigation, a report will be submitted to the State Government.

The preacher ‘Bhole Baba’ identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari.

 (This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

