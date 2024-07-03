Kerala police have arrested a fraudster identified as 20-year-old Thumpil Muhammed Ajmal for swindling gold jewellery from young girls after trapping them in friendship over Instagram. Ajmal is a resident of Chamravattam. SHO K Sushanth of Kalpakancheri Police Station apprehended the accused in Valanchery based on a complaint filed by a relative of one of the victims.

As per reports, Ajmal befriended young teenage girls through Instagram. His targets were mostly 10th-grade students. He gained their trust and met them on the pretext of friendship. He would then trick them into giving him gold ornaments promising them he would bring new jewellery for them. Once he obtained the jewellery, he would abruptly end the friendship and disappear.

One of the victims informed her parents about the incident who then filed a complaint against Ajmal. During the investigation, it was revealed that Ajmal used social media not only to find his victims but also to avoid detection. Notably, Ajmal never gave his number to the victims making it difficult for the police at the initial stages to trace him. The police created a trap for Ajmal on social media by setting up a fake Instagram profile under a woman’s name. The police then established contact with him and befriended him. As the relationship progressed, Ajmal tried to pull off a similar scam leading to his arrest when he came to collect the gold.

During interrogation, Ajmal admitted to handing over the gold to a friend named Nific at Naripparambil in Chamravattam. He came in contact with Nifin via Instagram. The police have intensified the search for Nifin. Ajmal was produced in Tirur Court.

