President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, held an informal meeting on Monday at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video on X showing a warm greeting between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. The clip, posted on Monday, shows the two leaders embracing each other as PM Modi arrives at the president’s residence, marking the start of their informal meeting.

Further, Putin expressed gratitude for hosting PM Modi and said, You are welcome here, friend. I’m really happy to see you.”

“At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of Russia near Moscow, Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting,” Russian Foreign Ministry said on X.

“The talks will cover prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues,” it added.

In response to this, PM Modi also shared a post on X and expressed gratitude to the Russian President for hosting him, adding that he also stated that he looks forward to their talks, which will strengthen India-Russia friendship.

“Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia,” PM Modi said on X.

In a friendly gesture, Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, which followed a conversation between them.

“Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi

in NovoOgaryovo RussiaIndia DruzhbaDosti,” the Russian Embassy in India said on X while sharing the video.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II Airport. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi conferred the highest Russian state honor, ‘Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First.’

It is PM Narendra Modi’s first visit to Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv started in 2022.

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will depart for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

