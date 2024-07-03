Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP: Narayan Sakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba' not found, police guarding his Mainpuri campus...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Narayan Sakar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba’ not found, police guarding his Mainpuri campus after Hathras stampede kills 116

Mainpuri police are guarding the 'Ashram' of Bhole Baba currently and entry and exit of Ashram inmates, as well as devotees from outside, are restricted, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
Police guarding Bhole Baba's Mainpuri campus
Bhole Baba campus Mainpuri, images via DD News and X
15

 After the Uttar Pradesh police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of ‘Bhole Baba’, who held a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place claiming the lives of around 120 people, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar revealed that Baba ji was not found inside the campus.

“We did not find Baba ji inside the campus…He is not here…” said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar.

Mainpuri police are guarding the ‘Ashram’ of Bhole Baba currently and entry and exit of Ashram inmates, as well as devotees from outside, are restricted, as per reports.

Aligarh DM Vishak G Iyer said that as many as 23 bodies have been brought to Aligarh and a total of three injured people are receiving treatment and out of them one is in critical condition.

“A total of 23 bodies have been brought to Aligarh…Three injured people from the Hathras incident are getting treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Out of them, two are in stable condition whereas one is in critical condition. We have talked to the hospital administration and the procedure to take the (critical) patient to the ICU is underway…” said Aligarh DM Vishak G Iyer.

Hathras Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manjeet Singh said that the procedure of identifying the bodies brought is underway. 19 out of a total of 32 have been identified.

“A total of 116 people have died so far…32 bodies were brought here and 19 of them have been identified. We are identifying the rest of them…” said Hathras Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manjeet Singh.

Congress MP KL Sharma appealed to the state government that when such events are organised, they should ensure the proper safety of the people.

“I want to appeal to the state government that if such events are organised, they should also take care of the preparation and ensure proper safety of the people. I got to know that several women have lost their lives. The compensation amount should have been more, keeping the condition of the family in mind…” said Congress MP KL Sharma.

Reacting to the same incident, Congress MP Imran Masood said, “There are 32 bodies here and nine injured people, including one female police officer. A lot of them are yet to be identified…Right now, everyone is focused on providing relief to those who have suffered…”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called the Hathras incident “unfortunate”.”

Speaking to reporters, Samrat Choudhary said, “It is extremely unfortunate. The government is reviewing it. It is unfortunate that so many people lost their lives…”

Meanwhile, an eyewitness in the Hathras stampede incident, Shakuntala Devi said, “There was a Satsang of Bhole Baba going on. Right after the Satsang finished, several people started coming out from there. A stampede took place as the road was uneven and people fell on each other…” 

(With inputs from ANI)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Islamists and ‘Muslim journalists’ spread fake news about Muslim man being lynched, police say he met with an accident: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi booked in Bihar over his anti-Hindu remarks in LS, had said ‘those who call themselves Hindus only talk...

OpIndia Staff -

Another Taliban-style case in Bengal: Woman commits suicide after public flogging over alleged extramarital affair, husband accuses panchayat head and TMC leader

OpIndia Staff -

Hathras: Who is Surajpal alias ‘Bhole Baba’ with bhakts including Akhilesh Yadav, the ‘Godman’ at whose Satsang stampede led to over 100 deaths

OpIndia Staff -

BJP MP Santosh Pandey slams Rahul Gandhi over anti-Hindu comment, tells him to recall culprits of Kanhaiya Lal, Praveen Nettaru and more

OpIndia Staff -

‘Balak Buddhi’, scathing attack on ‘ecosystem’, Hinduphobia, Congress’ poor performance in polls and more: Key highlights of PM Modi’s address in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

From KC Venugopal defaming Geeta to Owaisi calling 24 crore BJP voters indoctrinated: How Hinduphobia is normalised in parliament, led by Rahul Gandhi

Amit Kelkar -

Hathras stampede tragedy: Death toll crosses 100, several injured still in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sanyog nahi Prayog’: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus and Shakti, says country will not forget it for centuries

OpIndia Staff -

Arrest of illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas at Agartala becoming a common affair, hundreds arrested this year, all you need to know

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com