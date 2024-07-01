In a disturbing development, the West Bengal police were forced to shift Bahubali leader ‘JCB’ Tajmul Haque from Chopra to Islampur for fear of attack on the police station.

Haque is the same Bahubali leader, who was recently seen flogging a woman in Taliban-style in full public glare in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur. In a video shared by ANI, a top cop was heard expressing fear of retribution from supporters of the local goon.

While speaking about the matter, SP (Islampur police district) Jobi Thomas remarked, “If we kept him in Chopra, the thana could have been attacked. So for safety purposes, we brought him (Tajmul Haque) to Islampur.”

According to media reports, Tajmul Haque notoriously runs Taliban-style ‘quick justice’ through his ‘Insaf Sabha’ and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman.

He brutally assaulted the woman during a so-called ‘arbitration meeting’ which he named ‘Insaf Sabha’ over an allegation of an ‘extramarital affair’.

TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman justified the Taliban-style attack by claiming that the victim was ‘spoiling the society’ and had ‘loose character.’ He said that public flogging was part of the rules of ‘Muslim Rashtra.’ He also acknowledged that Haque is associated with the ruling TMC.