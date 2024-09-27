In 1999, when the Congress unjustly toppled the Vajpayee led BJP government in 13 months, Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered a memorable and dignified speech in the Parliament. He said –

““Sarkarein banti bigadti rahengi, lekin yeh desh rehna chahiye, iska loktantra amar rehna chahiye” (Governments will come and go, but this country must remain, and its democracy must be eternal).”

Years later, the democracy has spoken through the people of India. The people of this country demonstrated their faith and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term. As Shri Amit Shah released the Report Card of 100 days of the Modi government, his assurance of victory of the NDA government in 2029 under the leadership of Narendra Modi sets the path for PM Modi to become the only Prime Minister with four consecutive terms, surpassing Nehru.

The people’s trust in Narendra Modi reflects not just their faith in him, but in the vision of a stronger, more prosperous India—one that continues to stand tall, no matter the challenges. Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, Nation stands united in her Viksit Bharat Sankalp and the 100 days of NDA government are a testament of that. A question that one might ask is – What is it that makes people of India repose their faith in the Modi government?

It is the leadership of a person born in poor family, who dedicated his entire life to the welfare and development of poor– first as a swamsevak, then as a Chief Minister and then as the Prime Minister of the country. The empathy and understanding of the problems coupled with conviction to uplift the poor has been the inspiration of the governance model.

In the last 100 days, the Modi government has demonstrated a strong commitment to infrastructure and development, with over ₹3 lakh crore worth of projects cleared, including the landmark Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra. At the same time, farmers have been given top priority through initiatives such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and an increase in MSP. The tribal communities have also been a focus, with special campaigns launched under the PM Janman Yojana to enhance their health and well-being.

On the industrial front, reforms have been enacted to improve the ease of doing business for MSMEs, showcasing the government’s commitment to equitable growth and inclusivity. Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat scheme with inclusion of all senior citizens continues to provide critical healthcare coverage, enhancing the well-being of countless families. This comprehensive approach underscores the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”—ensuring that every stakeholder is given due attention and opportunity.

In order to provide impetus to infrastructure, approval was granted for the construction of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages with central assistance of Rs. 49,000 Crore. Further, to nudge India’s growth and development, reforms such as abolishing of angel tax and corporate tax along with Rs. 1000 crore venture capital fund for space sector has been envisioned.

In just 100 days, vision for Telangana has sparked remarkable progress as well. The launch of Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Hyderabad to Nagpur boosts regional connectivity, while the development of Zaheerabad as a New Industrial Smart City promises significant economic growth. A new railway line from Bhadrachalam to Malkangiri, costing Rs. 4109 crore, will further enhance transportation infrastructure. The transfer of defence lands to Telangana further supports local development. These achievements underscore the commitment to transforming Telangana and driving its future success.

Beyond these measurable achievements, the ideological progress of the nation also contributes to the deepening faith of the Indian people in the Modi government. The government’s efforts to shed India’s colonial past by repealing outdated criminal laws—replacing them with the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—reflect the spirit of a New India. This move embodies a nation ready to embrace justice, fairness, and modern governance suited to Indian context.

Furthermore, the recognition of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Day of Constitutional Murder) serves as a powerful acknowledgment of past undemocratic practices, setting the record straight for future generations. With the release of a White Paper on the Indian Economy, the government is ensuring transparency, providing citizens with a clear picture of the economic conditions before and after 2014, and showcasing the incredible progress made. As Home Minister Amit Shah rightly pointed out – it is for the first time, there is an atmosphere for political stability, communal peace and continuity of policies in the country.

India is also asserting her place in the global arena by becoming a leading voice in crucial matters of geopolitics, such as – Russia-Ukraine conflict, partnerships on semi-conductor supply chains, voice at G7 and the historic G20 summit. Thus, as India strengthens itself internally, it also is marking its place as ‘vishwa-guru’ in the global diplomacy.

BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi brings this confidence in the minds of citizens of the stability New India needs to flourish and prosper instead of narrow political interests, U-turns and appeasements. Unlike other governments, wherein first few months were only marked with celebrations, the commitment to the service of nation is marked by immediately setting the wheel of governance in motion soon after the oath-taking.

Thus, unlike the opposition coalitions mired with policy paralysis, the first 100 days of the Modi government promises a path of inclusive growth, staying committed to the goal of long-term reforms and nation-building.