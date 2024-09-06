6 years of Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Here's what Indian beneficiaries have achieved in all these years

India, on 23d September, is celebrating 6 successful years of the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, also known as Ayushman Bharat or the National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), the national health scheme, which was launched in the year 2018. The scheme was launched by PM Modi to subsume the then-ongoing centrally sponsored schemes – Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS).

PM Modi announced on Independence Day 2018 that the center would launch a scheme for poor and economically deprived people so that they can get free medical insurance under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

PM Modi announced on Independence Day 2018 that the center would launch a scheme for poor and economically deprived people so that they can get free medical insurance under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The scheme was initially set to benefit around 10 crore families, with approximately 50 crore beneficiaries, providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. It is now being hailed by the Ministers for its successful completion of 6 years and benefiting more than 35 crore individuals. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu said that the scheme to date has given a massive boost to the ease of people’s healthy living.

“Across the country, citizens are reaping the benefits of the best of health facilities with 36.76 crore plus Ayushman Cards created in the past six years. Let us celebrate together a great milestone achieved in our collective efforts aimed at creating a healthy, wealthy, and inclusive Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Across the country, citizens are reaping the benefits of best of health facilities with 36.76 crore plus Ayushman Cards created in the past six years.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also lauded the initiative saying that the scheme has become a lifeline for economically weak and disabled families in the state. “More than 5 crore 11 lakh golden cards have been issued to people in Uttar Pradesh under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, which have become a lifeline for economically weak and disabled families. Today the poor are getting better treatment and their health is also safe. Heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for this precious gift that fulfills the resolve of a healthy and prosperous India,” he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also lauded the initiative saying that the scheme has become a lifeline for economically weak and disabled families in the state.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje said, “It’s more than just a scheme, it’s a lifeline, transforming lives & building a ‘Swashth Bharat’.”

Under Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's visionary leadership, #AyushmanBharat has empowered millions with access to quality healthcare. It's more than just a scheme, it's a lifeline, transforming lives & building a 'Swashth Bharat.'

On 23rd September 2018, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, marking a transformative shift in healthcare. The scheme promised top-class, affordable healthcare for the poor.



Today, as we celebrate 6 years of the scheme, it has brought countless smiles on the faces of lakhs of beneficiaries.

Broad features of the Ayushman scheme

The government-sponsored health insurance policy offers free coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year at public and private hospitals across India for secondary and tertiary medical care. The policy, per the government records, covers all diseases from day one for both before and post-hospitalisation expenses. The beneficiaries can avail of cashless and paperless treatment in empanelled public and private hospitals.

No restrictions apply based on family size, age, or gender. The process identifies 80% of beneficiaries based on Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data in both rural and urban areas. Further, special emphasis is placed on covering diseases and treatments affecting women and children.

Government reports mention that premium payments varying from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 annually collected under the scheme are split by the Central and State Governments in a specific ratio. The scheme also receives additional resources from the Health and Education Cess, as well as financing from states to supplement the Central allotment.

It has been 6 years since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and it has brought countless smiles on the faces of lakhs of beneficiaries. The flagship health scheme launched by the government 6 years ago provides free necessary medications, diagnostic services, and preventative healthcare. Facilities like non-communicable disease screening- diabetes, hypertension, maternity and child health services, immunisation, and health promotion are also available under the scheme. The policy further improves access to specialised treatment through tele-medicine services, particularly in remote places.

The system covers both public and private hospitals, allowing for broader access to healthcare facilities. However, the empanelled hospitals are obliged to achieve particular quality and service criteria, resulting in improved healthcare services for the poor and needy people of Indian society.

For ease, the entire system is operated online, providing transparency, traceability, and paperless services to both beneficiaries and hospitals. The initiative actually seeks to reduce catastrophic healthcare spending for vulnerable groups by offering free treatment in empanelled hospitals. The scheme under the leadership of PM Modi ensures that underprivileged families have access to basic and advanced medical treatments without incurring financial hardship.

Beneficiaries of the scheme as of 2024

The first component of Ayushman Bharat involved the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM), which were previously known as Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC). The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs provide a wide range of healthcare services, including preventative, promotional, rehabilitative, and curative treatment. The purpose is to make healthcare services more accessible to communities by providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC).

As of the 12th of September 2024, there are around 1,74,453 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs within the country. These include 1,12,617 Sub Health Centres, 23,903 Primary Health Centres, 5,123 Urban Primary Health Centres, 5,632 Urban Health and Wellness Centres, and 12,178 Ayush-related Centres.

Notably, as of the 9th of September 2024, the AB-PMJAY has issued over 35.4 crore Ayushman cards across the country. The scheme is currently operational in 33 States and Union Territories (UTs) except the NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Image- PIB

The healthcare system has also authorised a total of 7.79 crore hospital admissions, totaling Rs. 1,07,125 crores in financial coverage till September 9th. It has seen enormous expansion in its beneficiary base. The Government of India initially covered 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, but expanded this coverage in January 2022 to encompass 12 crore families, reflecting India’s 11.7% population growth from 2011.

In addition, the policy was expanded to encompass 37 lakh Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs), as well as their families, who now receive free healthcare. Following the recent cabinet decision, AB PM-JAY plans to provide free healthcare coverage of Rs 5 lakh to all persons aged 70 and up across the country.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on September 11th approved universal health coverage for all senior citizens above 70 years of age irrespective of income. Senior citizens will now get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The scheme aims to benefit approximately 4.5 Crore families with six (6) crore senior citizens with 5 Lakh rupees free health insurance cover on a family basis, a statement issued by the union cabinet said.

Key highlights achieved by the Ayushman scheme over the years

In December 2023, 1,02,23,619 crore Ayushman cards were created during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, demonstrating a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s health infrastructure and propelling healthcare excellence. Under the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries. To date, more than 23,83,473 physical cards have been distributed.

In a significant milestone aimed at making quality healthcare accessible to all, over 1 crore Ayushman Cards have been created under the ongoing #ViksitBharatSankalpYatra.



In a significant milestone aimed at making quality healthcare accessible to all, over 1 crore Ayushman Cards have been created under the ongoing #ViksitBharatSankalpYatra.

By the end of 2022, 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) had been operationalised by the center, the goal that was set in the year 2018. A statement issued by the ministry said that fulfilling the principles of “Antyodaya”- leaving no one behind, 150,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) were transforming the delivery of comprehensive primary health care services which were universally free and cater to all age groups from birth to death, through a continuum of care approach.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on this achievement and expressed his joy stating that India had successfully achieved the goal of setting 1.5 lakh AB-HWCs by 31 December 2022. He informed that PM Modi had set this deadline in 2018 with the goal of ensuring good health facilities for the person standing last in the queue.

PM @NarendraModi जी ने दिसम्बर 2022 तक, देश में डेढ़ लाख AB-HWCs शुरू करने का लक्ष्य रखा था। मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की आज हमने यह लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर लिया है।



ये केंद्र निश्चित ही नागरिकों की प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य सुविधा को मजबूत करेंगे।

In the same year, the Modi-led govt launched a Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) under the flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme. “The scheme aims to establish a robust digital health ecosystem through active collaboration between public and private sectors. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), formerly known as the National Digital Health Mission, aims to support universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely, and safe manner,” the center noted.

ABDM is intended to generate longitudinal electronic health records for citizens, improving healthcare accessibility, lowering care costs, and increasing efficiency in health service delivery. It ensures smooth continuity of treatment at the primary, secondary, and post-secondary levels. ABDM’s digital health ecosystem also ensures the provision of healthcare services via electronic means, which is especially beneficial in isolated and rural locations where specialist care is typically limited.

In April 2020, during the COVID-19 spread, the center put the virus disease under the national health scheme, the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), ensuring the poor get proper treatment.

“The testing and treatment of COVID-19 is already available for free in the public facilities. Now, more than 50 crore citizens, eligible under the government of India’s health assurance scheme will be able to avail free testing through private labs and treatment for COVID-19 in empanelled hospitals. The empanelled hospitals can use their own authorised testing facilities or tie up with an authorised testing facility. These tests would be carried out as per the protocol set by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and by private labs approved or registered by ICMR. Similarly, the treatment of COVID-19 by private hospitals will be covered under AB-PMJAY,” the Centre had said.

Later, the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ initiative was also introduced aimed at offering comprehensive healthcare coverage in every village and town, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to reach the last mile and ensure equal access to healthcare services.

Ayushman Bharat, which seamlessly integrates comprehensive care across basic, secondary, and tertiary levels, symbolizes a revolutionary change in the Indian healthcare system. The scheme’s umbrella characteristics target not just emergency health requirements, but also preventative treatment and health promotion, thereby making healthcare more accessible and egalitarian.

As Ayushman Bharat evolves, it is expected to further modify India’s health sector by increasing access to excellent healthcare services, lowering financial burdens on families, and improving overall health outcomes. This holistic strategy is likely to result in a more inclusive and efficient healthcare system, establishing a precedent for future health reforms and promoting long-term improvements in public health across the country.