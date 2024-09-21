Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi took oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday at Raj Niwas. Other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat also took oath as council of ministers in the Atishi-led Delhi cabinet.

At 43, Atishi has become the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. A prominent leader of AAP, Atishi has played a key role in improving education in Delhi’s government-run schools during her time as an advisor to the former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia.

Atishi expressed mixed feelings about the change in leadership. She said that she is happy about the trust placed in her by outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal but is also sad that he has resigned from his post. Speaking to the media, she added that she would work hard to bring Kejriwal back as Chief Minister after the upcoming assembly elections.

#WATCH | AAP leader Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi pic.twitter.com/R1iomGAaS9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

“First of all, I would like to thank the popular CM of Delhi, AAP national convener, and my guru – Arvind Kejriwal. He gave me such a huge responsibility and trusted me for it. This can be done only in AAP, only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, that a first-time politician becomes the CM of a state. I come from an ordinary family. Had I been in any other party, perhaps I would not have been given even an election ticket,” Atishi said.

After taking oath as Delhi Minister, AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat said, “It’s all because of Arvind Kejriwal and Baba Saheb that people like me become the Minister. We will work as much as possible – the priorities will be to work for the people of Dalit and backward communities.”

AAP leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance as party’s national convenor will remain. Our only goal is to continue to work for the people of Delhi like before and to bring back Arvind Kejriwal.”

Atishi currently represents the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly and holds the most portfolios in the Delhi government. She joined the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 and is now set to lead AAP as it prepares for the upcoming assembly polls.

Additionally, the Delhi Chief Minister’s parents, Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh were also present during the ceremony at Raj Niwas.

