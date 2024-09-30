Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAdani Foundation clarifies that transfer process of Mount Carmel School in Chandrapur adhered to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Adani Foundation clarifies that transfer process of Mount Carmel School in Chandrapur adhered to all required protocols & approvals from CBSE and state govt

On September 30, 2024, Adani Group issued a statement clarifying their position when it comes to the management of Mount Carmel School in Cementnagar, Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

OpIndia Staff
Gautam Adani, image via Indranil Mukherjee/ AFP/ Getty
6

On September 30, 2024, Adani Group issued a statement clarifying their position when it comes to the management of Mount Carmel School in Cement Nagar, Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

In their official statement, Adani Group said, “The transfer of management of Mount Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, owned by ACC Ltd was initiated as per the wishes and decisions of the Carmel Education Society to discontinue managing the school.”

They further added, “Consequently, in June 2023, ACC Ltd accepted this decision and requested the Adani foundation (a non-profit organisation) to take over the transfer process adhered to all required protocols and approvals from the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), and the state government were dualy obtained.

The Adani foundation, officially, assumed management in September 2024.

The school has a great legacy, however, it was in dire need of infrastructure augmentation. The Adani foundation has already initiated several key improvements in the school, including infrastructure development, enhanced teacher training, and student support services.

The school is now also working towards NABT accreditation, aiming to achieve this by 2025. As a non-profit institution, the Adani foundation remains committed to reinvest in all resources back into the school for its continued growth and success.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Another protest rocks Himachal Pradesh, protesting Hindu groups demand the demolition of an “illegal” mosque in Kullu, Muslim body denies claims

OpIndia Staff -
As per the reports, a minor scuffle is reported to have happened between the Hindu protesters and the police. This is as the protesters of the 'Hindu Dharam Jagaran Yatra' marched from Hanuman temple to Akhara Mosque amid tight security.
News Reports

3 Adani Group firms join the World Economic Forum to advance global decarbonisation initiative

OpIndia Staff -
The initiative aims to enhance cooperation between businesses in the cluster to support economic growth, job creation, and decarbonisation efforts with the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Odisha: Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh arrested for duping 189 Muslims over Mecca Umrah pilgrimage

Maharashtra government grants cows the status of ‘Rajya Mata Gaumata’, cites its cultural importance

UP: Arsh and Junaid take a 5-year-old boy from his home to a nearby field and gang-rape him, bystanders Rizwan and Alfez shoot videos

How ‘proportional representation’ ruined a prosperous Lebanon and why ‘Jitni abadi, utna haq’ campaign of Rahul Gandhi can be a disaster for India

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com