On September 30, 2024, Adani Group issued a statement clarifying their position when it comes to the management of Mount Carmel School in Cement Nagar, Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

In their official statement, Adani Group said, “The transfer of management of Mount Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, owned by ACC Ltd was initiated as per the wishes and decisions of the Carmel Education Society to discontinue managing the school.”

They further added, “Consequently, in June 2023, ACC Ltd accepted this decision and requested the Adani foundation (a non-profit organisation) to take over the transfer process adhered to all required protocols and approvals from the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), and the state government were dualy obtained.

The Adani foundation, officially, assumed management in September 2024.

The school has a great legacy, however, it was in dire need of infrastructure augmentation. The Adani foundation has already initiated several key improvements in the school, including infrastructure development, enhanced teacher training, and student support services.

The school is now also working towards NABT accreditation, aiming to achieve this by 2025. As a non-profit institution, the Adani foundation remains committed to reinvest in all resources back into the school for its continued growth and success.