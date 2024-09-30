Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeEditor's picksJ&K witnesses rise of radical Islam, sitting National Conference MP hails dead Hezbollah terrorist...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

J&K witnesses rise of radical Islam, sitting National Conference MP hails dead Hezbollah terrorist as ‘martyr’, ‘spirit of resistance’ for ummah

"Just like Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah was a great leader and a spirit of resistance. He has been martyred today. We have suffered a huge loss. The Muslim ummah is grieving his death," the NC MP said.

OpIndia Staff
J&K witnesses rise of radical Islam, sitting National Conference MP hails dead Hezbollah terrorist as 'martyr', 'spirit of resistance' for ummah
Hassan Nasrallah (left), Aga Ruhullah Mehdi with Omar Abdullah (right), images via Al-Manar TV and X/ tanvirsadiq
30

On Friday (28th September), a prominent National Conference (NC) MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, stirred the hornet’s nest by openly expressing support for slain Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Nasrallah.

While speaking to the media, Ruhullah stated, “A great martyrdom has taken place. He was the strength of the Muslim ummah. He was fighting against Israeli oppression. He was one of the great leaders.”

“Just like Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah was a great leader and a spirit of resistance. He has been martyred today. We have suffered a huge loss. The Muslim ummah is grieving his death,” the sitting NC Parliamentarian endorsed two terrorists at the same time.

“This is why I ended my election campaign. I pray to Allah for the martyrs of Karbala and Badr, to bless the ummah and provide strength to the people of Palestine,” he further added.

During the interview, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi emphasised, “The cause of Palestine is the cause of Muslim Ummah. The Palestinian cause is the cause of Prophet Mohammade’s religion. It is the school of martyrdom.”

He announced that the death of the Hezbollah chief would further bolster attacks on Israel. “You will see an improvement in the resistance. Oppressed Palestinians will be liberated soon,” Ruhullah shared his fantasies.

“Calling off campaign,” he had tweeted soon after the death of Hassan Nasrallah.

Ruhullah is a Member of the Parliament from the Srinagar constituency and has served as a MLA from the Budgam constituency 3 times.

For the unversed, Hezbollah came into existence in the aftermath of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Hezbollah was founded by Shia clerics of Lebanon with the backing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Coincidentally, Ruhullah happens to be a Shia cleric.

Protest march for dead terrorist, Opposition PDP joins solidarity campaign

A protest march was organised in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli Defence Forces on Friday (28th September).

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kashmir holding portraits of Nasrallah and raising slogans against Israel. Not just men, but a large number of women also participated in the protests, chanting slogans in support of Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also called off her political campaign scheduled for Sunday in “solidarity” with ‘martyrs’ of Lebanon and Gaza.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” she tweeted.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Tight-lipped when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti’s “crocodile tears” over Nasrallah’s killing

ANI -
This came following Mehbooba Mufti cancelling her election campaign on Sunday for the third phase of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in "solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarallah."
News Reports

West Bengal: Cattle head found in Durga Puja pandal, Suvendu Adhikari says accused are encouraged by radicals in Bangladesh trying to stop Hindu festival

OpIndia Staff -
"Buoyed by the activities of the radicalists in Bangladesh who are trying to repress the festivities surrounding the Durga Puja, miscreants in West Bengal are trying to imitate the same, in order to fan communal tensions and create an environment of intimidation and fear during the festive season," Suvendu Adhikari said in his tweet.

‘You are helping infidels, we will see you’ – AIMIM’s Owaisi and TMC MP force Gulshan Foundation’s Irfan Ali to leave when he presented...

Mint’s callous mockery: Author Nisha Susan downplays Tirupati Laddu row calling it mere adulteration, dehumanises a devotee mother’s story by asking if “she’s dead”

‘Activist’ Harsh Mander, who incited Muslims to riot during anti-CAA protests, cries foul after Income Tax Dept cancels tax exemption status of his outfit

Pakistani Muslim man, who lived in India for 22 years, dehumanised as kafir in his home country, wife says never faced hatred for being...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com