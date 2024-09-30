On Friday (28th September), a prominent National Conference (NC) MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, stirred the hornet’s nest by openly expressing support for slain Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Nasrallah.

While speaking to the media, Ruhullah stated, “A great martyrdom has taken place. He was the strength of the Muslim ummah. He was fighting against Israeli oppression. He was one of the great leaders.”

“Just like Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah was a great leader and a spirit of resistance. He has been martyred today. We have suffered a huge loss. The Muslim ummah is grieving his death,” the sitting NC Parliamentarian endorsed two terrorists at the same time.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on martyrdom of Syed Hassan Nasrallah(ra). pic.twitter.com/0qC0VkrioG — ➹▼ (@PadarSeh) September 29, 2024

“This is why I ended my election campaign. I pray to Allah for the martyrs of Karbala and Badr, to bless the ummah and provide strength to the people of Palestine,” he further added.

During the interview, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi emphasised, “The cause of Palestine is the cause of Muslim Ummah. The Palestinian cause is the cause of Prophet Mohammade’s religion. It is the school of martyrdom.”

He announced that the death of the Hezbollah chief would further bolster attacks on Israel. “You will see an improvement in the resistance. Oppressed Palestinians will be liberated soon,” Ruhullah shared his fantasies.

“Calling off campaign,” he had tweeted soon after the death of Hassan Nasrallah.

Ruhullah is a Member of the Parliament from the Srinagar constituency and has served as a MLA from the Budgam constituency 3 times.

For the unversed, Hezbollah came into existence in the aftermath of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Hezbollah was founded by Shia clerics of Lebanon with the backing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Coincidentally, Ruhullah happens to be a Shia cleric.

Protest march for dead terrorist, Opposition PDP joins solidarity campaign

A protest march was organised in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli Defence Forces on Friday (28th September).

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kashmir holding portraits of Nasrallah and raising slogans against Israel. Not just men, but a large number of women also participated in the protests, chanting slogans in support of Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also called off her political campaign scheduled for Sunday in “solidarity” with ‘martyrs’ of Lebanon and Gaza.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” she tweeted.