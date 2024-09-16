On 15th September (local time), a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was reported following gunshots at Trump International Golf Club in Florida. His campaign declared that Trump was safe following the gunfire. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that its investigation revealed the gunfire appeared to be an attempted assassination on Trump.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, raising fresh concerns over the efficacy of the US Secret Service’s protective measures.

Notably, this is the second attempt on Trump’s life, occurring months before the Presidential elections in the United States scheduled for November this year. West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a statement during a press conference that Secret Service agents fired shots around 1:30 PM ET after they spotted a rifle barrel. The assailant was reportedly 300-500 yards (275-475 meters) away from Trump when the incident happened.

According to media reports, a witness provided crucial information about the assailant, including a photograph of him fleeing in a black Nissan. Law enforcement agencies used the information to swiftly capture the assailant, who was later taken into custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Later, the assailant was identified as Ryan Routh. Reportedly, he was seen aiming an AK-47 at Trump when Secret Service agents spotted him. The assailant was heavily armed at the time of the incident. Although 58-year-old Routh managed to escape, he was later caught by security agencies on I-95.

According to reports, Routh has been a long-time Democrat supporter. Since 2019, he has made 19 donations totaling USD 140, according to records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC). He also supported former Representative for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard, who was previously a Democrat but now supports Trump.

Following the incident, Trump issued a statement assuring his supporters that he was safe. In his statement in a fundraising email, Trump said, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” He further added, “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

Senator of Ohio, JD Vance, and Senator of South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, both close allies of Trump, confirmed that the former President was in good spirits despite the incident. Vance said in a statement, “I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public, and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.” Meanwhile, Graham praised Trump as “one of the strongest people I’ve ever known,” underscoring his resilience and determination.

The latest attempt on Trump’s life has prompted questions about his security arrangements, highlighting ongoing threats against the former President as he continues to stay active in the political landscape of the United States.

US President reacted to assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Reacting to the assassination attempt, US President Joe Biden said, “I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”

I am relieved that the former President is unharmed.



He added, “I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

First assassination attempt on Donald Trump

On 13th July, the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump took place at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee at the rally died, and two were reportedly injured in the gunfire. Trump managed to escape the assassination attempt with a bullet injury to his right ear. Trump was saved by mere milimetres as he turned his head just before the gunshot was fired, moving his face slightly away from a direct hit. The assailant of the first attempt was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. He was killed by Secret Service agents during the attack.