Bangladesh’s interim government, led by the controversial ‘Nobel laureate’ Muhammad Yunus, has granted the military special executive magistrate powers throughout the country with immediate effect. This information was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday (September 17). The Army officers will act as executive magistrates across the country and exercise the granted powers for the next 60 days, the circular read.

Breaking, Government Hands Magistracy Power To Army Official For 60 Days To Control Law And Order. Lets See What Happens Next #BangladeshCrisis pic.twitter.com/EjOckiI6A9 — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) September 17, 2024

The delegation of magisterial powers to the Army will enable it to perform police and prison-related duties, as well as the responsibilities of executive magistrates. An officer with these powers can arrest individuals without warrants and put them behind bars.

The power vested in the Army officials gives them the authority to open fire in case of self-defence or extreme necessity, said an adviser to the interim government.

Speaking about the development with local media, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Tapash Kanti Baul said, “The Army didn’t have the power to make an arrest without the presence of an executive magistrate. But now they can place anyone under arrest since they can exercise the power vested upon them under Section 65 of the CRPC.”

It may be recalled that after the violent ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, the army headed by Waker-uz-Zaman had taken charge of Bangladesh briefly before the interim government was sworn in on August 8.

The Bangladesh Army Chief assured that all those who were involved in crimes over the past few days will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them. He added that the Air Force and Navy chief are with him and all of them are working together.

It is evident that even though a new interim government headed by an eminent economist will be installed in Dhaka, it will be under the control of the army.