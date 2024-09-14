Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla, army says operation...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla, army says operation in progress

Incidentally, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday night

OpIndia Staff
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla (Image Source - PTI Photo)
15

On Saturday (14th September) morning, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. The security forces have also recovered weapons and war-like stores from the dead bodies of neutralised terrorists. The development comes a day after two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action and two others were injured in an operation in Kishtwar. 

Incidentally, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday night (13th September). When a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area late at night on Friday, the terrorists opened fire on the search party of the Indian forces. In the ensuing gunfight, at least three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning. 

Speaking with the news agency PTI, a police official said that the identity and affiliation of the dead terrorists were still being investigated. 

On Saturday afternoon, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps shared an update on the ongoing encounter in the Baramulla area. It wrote, “Three terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered. The #Chinarcorps has dealt some crippling blows to the terror network in North Kashmir over the past few days with significant recoveries and elimination of terrorists, inspiring confidence and assurance for upcoming events scheduled in the region.” 

It added, “Operation is in progress.”

Meanwhile, several videos are doing rounds on social media. It is being said that the three bodies seen in the video are that of the three terrorists who have been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in the Baramulla region. In these viral videos, the faces of the slain terrorists are also visible. 

Additionally, another drone footage video is also circulating on social media, in which a few men can be heard confirming the death of two terrorists inside their hideout. The details and veracity of these videos doing rounds on social media are unclear whether they are of the same operation or from some earlier operation and whether the two slain terrorist inside a hideout were the same and they were later brought together as seen in the open field.

A day earlier, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action and two more were injured in an encounter in Kishtwar.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area in the Chhatroo belt connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. During a gun battle, sepoy Arvind Singh and junior commissioned officer Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar were injured. The two soldiers succumbed to their injuries soon after. Later, the other two injured soldiers were airlifted to an Army hospital after preliminary treatment at a local hospital.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Kolkata Police SHO for destruction of evidence in rape-murder case

ANI -

‘I won’t let you marry anyone, will do Nikah and keep you with me’: Dalit girl in UP accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her...

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata: Protesting doctors’ delegation return from CM’s residence without meeting after govt refused live streaming, video recording by their videographer

OpIndia Staff -

Over 11 lakh candidates to appear for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination on Sunday, several measures including temporary suspension of mobile internet announced

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Over 100 people, including children, fall sick after eating chicken biryani at a DMK event months after hooch tragedy claimed 65 lives

OpIndia Staff -

Thailand: Pakistani national sexually assaults niece of exiled activist Faraz Pervaiz, victim fears that accused may have been motivated by bounty of $20000

Dibakar Dutta -

RG Kar Hospital rape murder case: 15-member delegation of protesting doctors meets CM Mamata Banerjee after she visited protest site

ANI -

UP CM Yogi Adityanath objects to the classification of Gyanvapi as a mosque; says it is in reality, Vishwanath, Lord Shiva’s abode

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police file FIR against unknown AAP workers for bursting firecrackers at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to celebrate his bail

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: CBI arrests cybercriminal on FBI inputs for defrauding US citizen posing as tech support, seizes 57 gold bars and Rs 16 lakh

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com