On Saturday (14th September) morning, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. The security forces have also recovered weapons and war-like stores from the dead bodies of neutralised terrorists. The development comes a day after two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action and two others were injured in an operation in Kishtwar.

Incidentally, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday night (13th September). When a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area late at night on Friday, the terrorists opened fire on the search party of the Indian forces. In the ensuing gunfight, at least three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning.

Speaking with the news agency PTI, a police official said that the identity and affiliation of the dead terrorists were still being investigated.

On Saturday afternoon, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps shared an update on the ongoing encounter in the Baramulla area. It wrote, “Three terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered. The #Chinarcorps has dealt some crippling blows to the terror network in North Kashmir over the past few days with significant recoveries and elimination of terrorists, inspiring confidence and assurance for upcoming events scheduled in the region.”

It added, “Operation is in progress.”

Update OP CHAK TAPAR, #Baramulla



Three terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered. The #Chinarcorps has dealt some crippling blows to the terror network in North Kashmir over the past few days…

Meanwhile, several videos are doing rounds on social media. It is being said that the three bodies seen in the video are that of the three terrorists who have been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in the Baramulla region. In these viral videos, the faces of the slain terrorists are also visible.

These are the three terrorists killed by Indian forces in Baramulla, J&K. The operation is still ongoing.



Pray for our soldiers who are bravely fighting the terrorists.

J&K: Reportedly 3 Pakistani terrorists eliminated in ongoing Baramulla encounter. Drone footage of the injured terrorist rolling around in agony like a rat in the Tapper Kreeri Pattan orchards area of Baramulla goes viral.



No official confirmation yet!



Encounter started again…

#Baramulla encounter

IN_PIC

03 unidentified Militants Killed in Chak Tapar Kreeri and Arm / Ammunition recovered from Encounter Site.

Additionally, another drone footage video is also circulating on social media, in which a few men can be heard confirming the death of two terrorists inside their hideout. The details and veracity of these videos doing rounds on social media are unclear whether they are of the same operation or from some earlier operation and whether the two slain terrorist inside a hideout were the same and they were later brought together as seen in the open field.

🚨 Baramulla Encounter Update:



Drone footage of the eliminated terrorist inside a building in the Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla.

A day earlier, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action and two more were injured in an encounter in Kishtwar.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area in the Chhatroo belt connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. During a gun battle, sepoy Arvind Singh and junior commissioned officer Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar were injured. The two soldiers succumbed to their injuries soon after. Later, the other two injured soldiers were airlifted to an Army hospital after preliminary treatment at a local hospital.