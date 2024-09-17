On Monday (16th September), the administration of Dhaka University clarified that it had not approved any ‘mass wedding (Gonobibaha)’ within the varsity premises.

The development comes amid social media buzz about the conduct of such an event on 20th September this year by the students of the ‘Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall’ hostel.

An invitation card for the ‘mass wedding’ event, attributed to ‘Independence 2.0’, also went viral online. Reportedly, the students were eyeing to break the ‘taboo’ and revolutionise the concept of marriage.

Screengrab of the invitation card of the mass wedding, image via The Daily Star

“We took the initiative first to make it easier for friends, juniors and seniors to get married. We will arrange a programme on September 20 to celebrate the students-led mass uprising. On that day, we will arrange ‘mass marriage’ for only those interested students of the dormitory,” a student named Al Amin Sarker told The Daily Star.

The Dhaka University has now made it clear that no such permission has been/ will be granted for conducting any ‘mass wedding.’ The administration also stated it had not been formally notified by the students of any such event.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the varsity highlighted that it is an academic institution and directed students to refrain from organising or promoting social events such as ‘mass wedding’ within its premises.

Local media interviewed several students studying at Dhaka University about the matter and most of them were excited about the unique nature of the ‘mass wedding’ inside the college campus.

However, activists living in Bangladesh quickly pointed out that extremists were planning to use the event to convert Hindu students to Islam and marry them off to Muslim men.

On Sunday (15th September), the popular X (formerly Twitter) handle ‘Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus’ shared screenshots of a conversation from an Islamic group on Telegram.

Islamist students have organized a mass wedding ceremony in Dhaka University. Where the jihadists have planned to marry Hindu girls to Muslim boys. Muslim boys are using this opportunity to convert Hindu girls who are trapped in love jihad.

— Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) September 15, 2024

It exposed nefarious plans of Islamists to convert 11 female Hindu students studying at the Dhaka University through the mass wedding event.

“11 Hindu girls of Dhaka University will accept Islam through this mass marriage ceremony. We are always ready to help them in every way. Everyone will pray for them. Thanks again to the students for taking such an initiative, as this will reduce Jina from the society. Many infidels will also get a chance to come under the shadow of Islam,” read one of the messages in the group.

A Hindu activist from Rangpur named Mithu Roy also informed, “The truth has come out that 11 Hindu girls of Dhaka University will be forced to marry Muslim

lovers on the day of mass marriage.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Bangladeshi Hindu activist

Hindu parents must bring their daughters, studying in various educational institutions including Dhaka University, home quickly. Those living in Dhaka must keep an eye out,” he added. Mithu Roy is a member of the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance.

Disclaimer: OpIndia could not independently verify all the claims due to technical and geographical limitations.