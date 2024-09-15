Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand Mukti Morcha standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, every Jharkhandi feeling unsafe due to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, every Jharkhandi feeling unsafe due to infiltrators: PM Modi in Jamshedpur

"These infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM... This has happened because the ghost of Congress has entered the JMM,” said PM Modi

ANI
21

Lambasting the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for “standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said “every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe” because of the infiltrators.

Addressing a public rally in Jamshedpur, PM Modi said Adivasi population is “rapidly decreasing” in Santhal Pargana, and infiltrators are taking over positions in panchayats with the support of JMM.

“In Santhal Pargana, the Adivasi population is decreasing rapidly. The lands are being grabbed. Infiltrators are taking over positions in panchayats. The incidents of crime against daughters are increasing… Every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe because of the infiltrators… The JMM is standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

He said infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM due to appeasement politics.

“These infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM… This has happened because the ghost of Congress has entered the JMM… When the ghost of Congress enters any party, then appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party… These parties want to form their vote bank based on religion and this is the time to stop this threat here. For this, every citizen of Jharkhand must unite and strengthen the BJP.”

PM Modi also said that Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration threatens the demography of the state, however, the JMM government refuses to acknowledge this.

“Currently, infiltration is the biggest problem in Jharkhand. The parents of young daughters are worried. 2-3 days ago, Jharkhand High Court ordered an independent panel to investigate the infiltration… But the JMM government is not ready to admit that there is infiltration in Jharkhand… Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration is a huge problem in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan. The demography of the whole region is changing rapidly,” PM Modi said.

Along with ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, PM Modi also attacked Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying that these parties are the “three enemies of Jharkhand.”

“There are three enemies of Jharkhand, JMM, RJD and Congress. The RJD still seeks revenge from Jharkhand for its formation. And the Congress hates Jharkhand. Congress ruled the country from Delhi for so many decades but they did not let backwards, Adivasi and Dalits come forward… The JMM came ahead in politics using Adivasi votes. But today they are standing with those who took over the jungles of the Adivasis,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Operation Stovewood: Waleed Ali jailed for raping minor girl 21 years ago, seven others convicted and jailed in UK’s biggest investigation into Grooming Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is country’s number 1 terrorist, he is not Indian: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the USA

ANI -

‘Yogi ji save me, my family can kill me’: Muslim girl from Aligarh says her family is opposing relationship with her Hindu lover, accuses...

OpIndia Staff -

Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and Jamaat-e-Islami form alliance for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

ANI -

Kerala: Police to take suo moto cognizance of POCSO-related allegations cited in Hema committee report days after HC slammed Pinarayi Vijayan govt for inaction

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal: BJP leader files complaint against Team Saath, notorious for targeting nationalist social media users, for labelling Hindus celebrating Jagra festivals as ‘Hindutva Terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Hindu youth attacked by Islamist mob, stones pelted in presence of police in Mahudha

Meghalsinh Parmar -

Traffic and police administration on Eid-e-Milad, idol of Bhagwan Ganesha in custody: What else will the Congress government do in Karnataka?

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Approved projects of ₹3 lakh crores, abolished angel tax, package to boost employment and more: Here is what Modi govt did in its first...

ANI -

Himachal Pradesh: After massive protests in Shimla and Mandi against illegal mosques, outrage erupts in Kullu against illegal ‘Jama Masjid’ on Khadi board land

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com