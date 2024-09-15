Lambasting the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for “standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said “every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe” because of the infiltrators.

Addressing a public rally in Jamshedpur, PM Modi said Adivasi population is “rapidly decreasing” in Santhal Pargana, and infiltrators are taking over positions in panchayats with the support of JMM.

“In Santhal Pargana, the Adivasi population is decreasing rapidly. The lands are being grabbed. Infiltrators are taking over positions in panchayats. The incidents of crime against daughters are increasing… Every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe because of the infiltrators… The JMM is standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

He said infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM due to appeasement politics.

“These infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM… This has happened because the ghost of Congress has entered the JMM… When the ghost of Congress enters any party, then appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party… These parties want to form their vote bank based on religion and this is the time to stop this threat here. For this, every citizen of Jharkhand must unite and strengthen the BJP.”

PM Modi also said that Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration threatens the demography of the state, however, the JMM government refuses to acknowledge this.

“Currently, infiltration is the biggest problem in Jharkhand. The parents of young daughters are worried. 2-3 days ago, Jharkhand High Court ordered an independent panel to investigate the infiltration… But the JMM government is not ready to admit that there is infiltration in Jharkhand… Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration is a huge problem in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan. The demography of the whole region is changing rapidly,” PM Modi said.

Along with ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, PM Modi also attacked Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying that these parties are the “three enemies of Jharkhand.”

“There are three enemies of Jharkhand, JMM, RJD and Congress. The RJD still seeks revenge from Jharkhand for its formation. And the Congress hates Jharkhand. Congress ruled the country from Delhi for so many decades but they did not let backwards, Adivasi and Dalits come forward… The JMM came ahead in politics using Adivasi votes. But today they are standing with those who took over the jungles of the Adivasis,” he added.

