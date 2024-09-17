Tuesday, September 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHindu organisations stop Christian conversion in Nepal: Send back Indians taken to Nepal for...
News Reports
Updated:

Hindu organisations stop Christian conversion in Nepal: Send back Indians taken to Nepal for conversion, smear faces with black paint and beat up pastor

Local police were informed about the incident. The police recorded the names and addresses of the people involved, and they were released after being issued a warning against such programmes.

OpIndia Staff
Christian conversion in Nepal stopped by Hindu organisations
Christian conversion in Nepal stopped by Hindu organisations, black paint smeared on faces of those who came for conversion (Image: SS from viral videos/OpIndia Hindi)
13

On 14th September 2024, activists from the Nepali branches of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, along with local residents, received information that around 100 people from Thuthibari town in Maharajganj were being brought to Nepal for conversion by a Christian group. The Hindu activists swung into action immediately and stopped the convoy of two buses that had been arranged to take them to Nepal.

During the confrontation, locals smeared black paint on the faces of those who came for conversion and beat up the pastor who had organised the conversion.

Reports suggest that the majority of the people taken for conversion were women and children, many of whom were from Dalit and Backward Classes. The accused pastor has been identified as Amos, who invited them to a church in Khairahani, Nepal, for conversion. The buses bearing Nepalese registration were parked at Maheshpur bus stand in Nepal, where the individuals had gathered to board the buses.

However, before they could board, local activists reached the location and protested against the planned conversions. The local residents misbehaved with those who had come from India to get converted and smeared their faces with black paint. Pastor Amos was beaten up by the locals for arranging the conversion programme. Following the protests, those who came from India were driven away and dropped off at the Indian border.

Local police were informed about the incident. The police recorded the names and addresses of the people involved, and they were released after being issued a warning against such programmes. Local administrative officials were also called to the spot. The police and local administration intervened to calm the situation and helped send the Indians back.

In a post on X, the Maharajganj police stated that the incident did not occur within their jurisdiction but in Nepal. The police are in touch with the Nepalese police regarding the matter. They appealed to the public not to spread misinformation that the incident took place in Maharajganj.

Notably, this is not the first time such cases of conversion have come up in this area. On 31st August 2024, two pastors from Kerala were caught in the Nepalese border region where they were attempting to carry out conversions at a local church. They were handed over to the police by the locals.

Missionaries converting Hindus in Nepal at a concerning pace

Christian conversion in Nepal are happening at a concerning pace. In January 2023, OpIndia reported that the Christian population has possibly increased by 68% in Nepal in less than a decade, thanks to Christian missionaries, especially from South Korea. A report by BBC titled ‘Christian missionaries target birthplace of Buddha in Nepal’ explained how South Korea, in particular, has been sending a tsunami of evangelists to Nepal. As per the report, Nepal had 3,76,000 Christians in 2011 (census numbers), which has increased to approx 5,45,000 now, a jump of 68%. As per the latest census, the number stood at 5,12,313 which is fairly close to the estimate.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hindus targeted whenever there is instability in Bangladesh: Indian-origin MP raises plight of Bangladeshi Hindus in Canadian Parliament

OpIndia Staff -

‘Reputation built over 50 years is being destroyed’: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal objects to the live streaming of SC proceedings in RG Kar Hospital...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: On Eid-e-Milad, Islamists pelt stones at Hindu temple, throw firecrackers in Hindu houses, raise Palestine flags, 2 FIRs filed

OpIndia Staff -

‘Most of these are silent supporters of Hindus genocide’: Netizens slam BCCI for organising bilateral series with Bangladesh amid anti-Hindu violence

OpIndia Staff -

US Press Club slams Congress supporters for attack on journalist at Rahul Gandhi event, calls it a violation of First Amendment rights

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi’s hometown and birthplace Vadnagar has a rich archaeological heritage: Details

ANI -

‘F*ck Modi, Modi is terr*rist, Hindustan Murdabad’: Extremists deface BAPS Mandir in New York, third attack on Hindu temple in US in recent years

OpIndia Staff -

‘Srivijaya’ is 1400 years older than Port Blair: Read the story of a Buddhist kingdom in Sumatra, and Rajendra Chola’s epic naval war

Shraddha Pandey -

West Bengal: YouTuber who sought Mamata Banerjee govt’s accountability in RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case raided over “insulting remarks” on SC

OpIndia Staff -

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei, under whose regime Muslim women are beaten and killed, peddles fake victimhood of Indian Islamists, clubs India with Gaza

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com