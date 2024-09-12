Thursday, September 12, 2024
Hyderabad: Woman junior doctor assaulted by ‘metally ill’ patient at governemnt-run Gandhi Hospital, watch shocking video

"The Gandhi JUDA condemns the assault and calls for swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of medical staff and interns. The association demands a thorough investigation into the incident and measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the association further stated in the press release.

Screengrab of the video.
Screenshot of the video.
On the 11th of September afternoon, a patient at Secunderabad’s state-run Gandhi Hospital attacked a woman junior doctor. Hospital employees and others got hold of him and then turned him over to the police who stated that the patient was being examined and a case had been registered. According to the Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), the woman intern was “assaulted” by an intoxicated patient when she was working in the hospital’s casualty department at around 3:30 pm, causing major concerns about their safety. The man is reportedly mentally unstable.

The doctor informed the superintendent of the facility right away. The Chilkalguda police apprehended the accused who is from Musheerabad after the hospital staff notified them. Chilkalguda inspector A Anudeep said, “He is suffering from seizures. Even after bringing him to the police station, he continued to have seizures. We are in the process of examining him.” The entire incident was recorded on the camera. The footage revealed that he abruptly lunged at the house surgeon who was attending another patient, grabbed her hand and held her by the apron as she was passing by. Several patients and hospital staff were present when the incident occurred. They moved swiftly to try to stop him save the victim. The perpetrator was being treated at the institution for the past three days.

“In response, the superintendent assured that both a police and an institutional FIR will be filed without delay to address the situation appropriately,” a statement released by JUDA read. The JUDA fiercely opposed the occurrence and demanded prompt as well as firm action to guarantee the protection and safety of all interns and medical personnel. The group added that they had reported the incident to the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital and called for a thorough inquiry into the matter as well as measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The Gandhi JUDA condemns the assault and calls for swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of medical staff and interns. The association demands a thorough investigation into the incident and measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the association further stated in the press release.

Dr. M Vamshi Krishna, vice-president of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) unveiled, “The patient was in a delirious state (confused mental condition), and in the struggle to escape from him, the doctor’s apron was torn. Security personnel arrived soon after, prompting the patient to attempt to flee, but he was apprehended by Special Protection Force (SPF) personnel stationed at the main gate.”

She disclosed that the casualty ward security guards were stationed close to the door, checking in new patients and attendants, which caused a few minutes’ delay in their response. The patient was nabbed and given over to the police at the on-site outpost and Chilkalguda police were contacted.

According to a senior police officer, the offender was accused of grasping and acting inappropriately toward the female intern after being committed to the hospital by his family. He mentioned that a police team learned about the occurrence over ‘Dial-100’ and arrived at the hospital. The individual was turned over to the police by hospital security. The First Information Report has been launched based on the complaint. The issue is under inquiry and further legal action is underway.

