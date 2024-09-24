Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Lucknow: Mohd Danish and Mohd Amin abduct 5th-standard-girl, take her to a hotel, rape her and record her obscene video, threaten to kill her family

OpIndia Staff
(Image via ETV Bharat)
7

In Lucknow, a shocking case of gangrape has been reported wherein a minor girl was sexually assaulted by two Muslim youths on Monday (23rd September). The matter pertains to the Sarojini Nagar Police Station precinct wherein a 5th-class student was forcibly made to sit in a car by Mohammad Danish and Mohammad Amin when the victim was returning from school.

The accused duo took the minor girl to a hotel and raped her. They also video-recorded their crime and used it to threaten the victim to not disclose the incident to anyone or her family would be killed. Later, at around 4 pm, the accused Danish and Amin dropped the 13-year-old girl near her house and left.

As the victim’s family saw her in a distraught state, they inquired about what happened and the girl informed about the horrific deeds of the accused Mohammad Danish (19) and Mohammad Amin (20). The victim’s father went to Krishna Nagar Police Station first, however, as they refused to register the complaint since it pertains to Sarojini Nagar Police Station precinct, he approached there and submitted his complaint. Subsequently, the police launched searches and took one of the accused into custody while searches to nab the other one are on.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said that further action in the matter will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected.

