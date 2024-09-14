In one of the largest ever recruitment examination conducted in Assam, over 11 lakh candidates are appearing for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to be held on Sunday, 15th September. The written examination for HSSLC level Class-III posts is being held by the State Level Recruitment Commission. To ensure a fair examination, the state government has announced several measures, including shutting down mobile internet during the exam hours.

A whopping 11,23,204 number of candidates are appearing for the examination in as many as 2305 examination centres spread across the state of Assam. With a view to hold the examination in a free, fair and transparent manner and to select the best candidates purely on merit, the Government of Assam has made elaborate arrangements for the examination.

A notification issued by the commission said that Mobile internet/Mobile data/Mobile Wi-Fi connectivity will be disabled in the entire state on 15th September 2024 from 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM. “All are requested to bear with the inconvenience in the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent recruitment examination and thereby securing the future of the youths of the State,” the notification said.

It added that the mobile internet will be disabled to ensure that there remains no loopholes in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt in the public mind on the fairness of the recruitment process.

The state govt said that it has been observed on many such earlier occasions in Assam as well as in other States that some unscrupulous elements resort to unfair means using different Mobile Applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X(Twitter), Telegram and YouTube etc, which are based on internet/Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, voice calls and broadband internet connectivity based on fixed lines will remain functional.

The notification said, “There exists a substantial apprehension that the anti-social elements or the organized groups shall try to take the advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilize the process of examination. Some even may try to sell fake question papers using different social media platforms. We fervently request the general public not to believe in such anti-social news and also not to fall prey to such fake news.”

The Home Ministry of the state have issued an order effecting the temporary shut down of mobile internet services. It said that there exists a substantial apprehension that the anti-social elements or the organised groups shall try to take the advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilise the process of examination.

The order stated, “Whereas, the Government of Assam has carefully examined the matter and have come to a conclusion that in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination, it is prudent and expedient to plug all possible loopholes including by temporary disabling of Mobile Internet/ Mobile data/ Mobile Wi-fi Connectivity during examination hours on the day fixed for holding such written examination.”

It further added, “Therefore, in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, I, Shri Ajay Tewari, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Mobile Data/ Mobile Wi-fi Service of All Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam”.

The order added that the violation of restrictions will be punishable under Section 223 Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 will be held on multiple dates for different grades. The exams for Grade 3 positions are scheduled for September 15th, 22nd, and 29th, while the exams for Grade 4 posts will take place on October 20th and 27th. The single-shift examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at exam centres across the state.

The Assam Administrative Staff College has announced a total of 12,600 vacancies for these positions, with 7,600 vacancies allocated for Grade 3 posts and 5,000 for Grade 4 posts.

Admit cards for the exam has been made available online. The Commission has announced several restrictions and important points to be followed by the candidates and the general public. Phones, calculators, smartwatches, health bands, Bluetooth devices, and any other kind of electronic devices will not be allowed. All candidates must undergo frisking before entering the exam centre.

People other than candidates can’t enter within 100 metres of the exam centres. Restrictions under section 163 of BNS will be imposed within 100 metres of the centres. Out of 2305 centres, 439 have been sensitive, and additional police forces have been deployed at those places.

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reminded that the candidates as per a new law on exams passed by the Assam assembly, there will be severe repercussions for using unfair means in the exam, which includes fines, jail, and even seizure of property.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers as well as for selecting more than one option. Therefore, candidates have been advised to be careful while marking on the OMR answer sheets.

Indian Railways have announced several special trains to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing in the exam.