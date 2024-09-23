Monday, September 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: Russian ambassador and other foreign diplomats attacked in landmine blast, Islamic Republic continues...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Russian ambassador and other foreign diplomats attacked in landmine blast, Islamic Republic continues to be unsafe place for tourists

Although the Russian Ambassador and other foreign diplomats were evacuated from the area, a police officer was killed in the deadly blast.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Russian ambassador and other foreign diplomats attacked in landmine blast, Islamic Republic continues to be unsafe place for tourists
Albert P. Khorev (left), Vladimir Putin with Shebaz Sharif (right), images via X/ Russian embassy and AFP
18

On Sunday (22nd September), Russian ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev and other foreign diplomats came under attack during a visit to the Swat Valley in the northwestern part of the Islamic Republic.

As per reports, the convoy of the foreign dignitaries was hit by a landmine/ roadside bomb. The development was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Gandapur.

Albert P. Khorev and other foreign diplomats had attended a tourism forum, hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They were invited to promote tourism in Swat Valley.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in Pakistan informed, “On the way from Mingora to the hotel, the escort vehicle hit a landmine. Several police officers were injured. Members of the diplomatic corps were not harmed.”

Although the Russian Ambassador and other foreign diplomats were evacuated from the area, a police officer was killed in the deadly blast.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan informed that four other cops were injured in the landmine blast.

The foreign dignitaries, who came under attack, belonged to Russia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and others.

The disturbing incident comes ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board has insisted that the country is safe for foreigners.

However, the landmine blast has reaffirmed fears of Pakistan being safe only for terror groups.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajit Prasad booked for assaulting and kidnapping a man in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving a complaint from Ravi Tiwari, a resident of Paliya Risali village, the Kotwali police in Ayodhya filed an FIR against the six accused. In the FIR, it has been alleged that Ajit Prasad and other accused persons assaulted the man near the State Bank of India's main branch in Faizabad town on the 21st of September over a land purchase dispute.
News Reports

Bangladesh: Hindu temples in Khulna receive threatening letters saying they can’t organise Durga Puja if they don’t pay Tk 5 lakh, some committees decide...

OpIndia Staff -
Several temples in Khulna in Bangladesh received anonymous letters threatening to not allow them to celebrate Duga Puja unless they pay Tk 5 lakh toll each.

US officials met Sikh groups before President Biden hosted PM Modi, here is how these organisations are Khalistani sympathisers

OpIndia Impact- Mohammad Zaid, who raised provocative slogans in front of Ganpati pandal in Uttar Pradesh, arrested along with 15 others

Adopt Islam, leave your wife and marry someone else: Maulvi robbed a Hindu couple in Ghaziabad and tried to convert them in the name...

US returns 297 artefacts stolen from India, Modi govt recovers 640 antiquities in last 10 years as part of cultural preservation

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com