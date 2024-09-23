On Sunday (22nd September), Russian ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev and other foreign diplomats came under attack during a visit to the Swat Valley in the northwestern part of the Islamic Republic.

As per reports, the convoy of the foreign dignitaries was hit by a landmine/ roadside bomb. The development was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Gandapur.

Albert P. Khorev and other foreign diplomats had attended a tourism forum, hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They were invited to promote tourism in Swat Valley.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in Pakistan informed, “On the way from Mingora to the hotel, the escort vehicle hit a landmine. Several police officers were injured. Members of the diplomatic corps were not harmed.”

Although the Russian Ambassador and other foreign diplomats were evacuated from the area, a police officer was killed in the deadly blast.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan informed that four other cops were injured in the landmine blast.

The foreign dignitaries, who came under attack, belonged to Russia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and others.

The disturbing incident comes ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board has insisted that the country is safe for foreigners.

However, the landmine blast has reaffirmed fears of Pakistan being safe only for terror groups.