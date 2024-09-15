Modi 3.0 has completed its first 100 days in office. Sources in the government said that it has achieved several targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. Before hitting the campaign trail for 2024 general election, PM had given 100 days task to officials.

Centre has cleared and approved projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in 100 days with primary focus on roads, railways, ports, and airways. Source in the government believed that increasing capital expenditure to Rs 11.11 lakh crore will lead to job creation.

It is learnt that national cooperative policy is drafted and is getting final touches and will be launched soon. Sources said in first 100 days government has also worked rigorously in farming sector. The 17th installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi was released. Rs 20,000 crore has been distributed to 9.3 crore farmers, So far, Rs 3 lakh crore distributed to a total of 12 crore 33 lakh farmers, MSP (Minimum Support Price) for Kharif crops for 2024-25 increase which sources said has benefitted farmers by approximately Rs 2 lakh crore (benefitted 12 crore farmers).

Modi 3.0 also approved Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh with an allocation of Rs 12,100 crore. Centre has also approved seven major schemes with a total outlay of Rs 14,200 crore, including: Digital Agriculture Mission to enhance efficiency and productivity in the agricultural sector.

Sources in government also emphasised on work it has done for ease of doing business and youth in first 100 days, other than abolishing angel tax and reducing corporate tax , centre is setting up Rs 1000 crore venture capital fund for space sector startups. Approval has been given for the Gen-Next Support for Innovation Startups (GENESIS) program to support Start-Ups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

According to government figures, in first 100 days Rs 2 lakh crore PM package has been announced to promote employment and skill development among the youth. The goal is to benefit 41 million youth over the next 5 years. 1 crore youth will receive internships at top companies, along with allowances and one-time assistance. The target is to skill 20 lakh youth, with improvements to 1,000 industrial training institutes. The central government has announced over 15,000 new appointments.

On women empowerment front in first 100 days PM Modi has awarded certificates to 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis. According to government figures now more than 1 crore Lakhpati Didis earn more than Rs 1 lakh per year. MUDRA loan has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

In first 100 days under Prime Minister’s Developed Tribal Village Campaign development of 63,000 tribal villages will be carried out, improving the socio-economic status of 5 crore tribals.

On health sector, 75,000 new medical seats have been added, which will help make the healthcare system more effective and reduce dependence on foreign medical education said a source. The National Medical Commission is preparing a National Medical Register to create a centralized repository of doctors in the country.

In first 100 days government also focused on Purvoday Scheme: A plan for the comprehensive development of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Urban Flood Management and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Projects: Rs 6,350 crore allocated for these projects. Five new districts have been created in Ladakh (Zanskar, Dras, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang), making a total of 7 districts (including Leh and Kargil)

On security front, on September 4, after 35 years of conflict, a peace agreement was made with NLFT and ATTF in Tripura, under which 328 armed cadres renounced violence and joined the mainstream of society.

A ‘Samanvay’ platform has been introduced for all stakeholders dealing with cybercrime. In the next 5 years, 5,000 cyber commandos will be trained. The Cyberdost mobile app has been launched for reporting cybercrimes.

In collaboration with banks and financial intermediaries, an advanced ‘Cyber Fraud Mitigation Center’ (CFMC) has been established at I4C. A suspect registry has been created, including mobile.

