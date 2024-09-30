In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur was picked up from his home on September 19 and gang-raped in a nearby field by accused Arsh and Junaid.

The victim’s family came to know about the incident a week later when his health deteriorated and on being enquired by his family members about the injury marks on his body.

A complaint was filed by the minor boy’s grandparents, who alleged that two men, identified as Arsh and Junaid, took the boy from their house and gang-raped him in a nearby field. At the same time, two bystanders, Rizwan and Alfez, shot the videos and allegedly uploaded them on social media.

The complaint was reportedly filed after the victim’s family members went to the accused’s home to complain about the incident. The accused thrashed them and threatened to kill them before fleeing from the scene, the complaint filed to the police said.

An FIR was subsequently filed under sections 140-4 (kidnapping), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional assault) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and sections of the POCSO Act.

Four accused, namely Arsh, Junaid, Mobin and Shamim have been named in the FIR.

The police said all four accused are on the run and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.