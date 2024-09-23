In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his widowed mother. A widely circulated video on social media shows the man in police custody, handcuffed, and being escorted out of the Bulandshahr court following his sentencing.

The video, shared by @SachinGuptaUP on the platform X (formerly Twitter), reports that the court sentenced the man to life for the crime. According to the post, the mother alleged that her son wanted her to live with him as his wife after her husband’s death. “After my husband’s death, my son wanted me to live like his wife,” the victim’s statement said. The incident reportedly occurred on January 16, 2023.

The Bulandshahr fast-track court sentenced the accused, Abid, for this crime, and he has also been fined ₹50,000. Judge Varun Nigam delivered the verdict, and the decision was met with approval from the public. The incident occurred on January 16, 2023, when the mother went to the forest to gather fodder, and her son committed the heinous act. The victim later informed her younger son about the incident.

The younger son filed an FIR against his brother at the Bulandshahr Kotwali Dehat police station, after which the police arrested Abid. ADGC Crime Vijay Kumar stated that based on the medical report and the victim’s testimony, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In court, the victim revealed that after her husband’s death, her son wanted her to live with him like a wife. She tried multiple times to make her son understand. Thanks to the police investigation and the support of the government legal team, it was possible to secure the conviction in just 19 months.