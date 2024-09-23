Monday, September 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajit Prasad booked for assaulting and kidnapping...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajit Prasad booked for assaulting and kidnapping a man in Ayodhya

In a major blow to Awadhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, the Ayodhya Police have filed a case against his son Ajit Prasad, and six others on accusations of assault, kidnapping, and threatening a man.

OpIndia Staff
ajit prasad
(Image via ABP News)
6

In a major blow to Awadhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, the Ayodhya Police have filed a case against his son Ajit Prasad, and six others on accusations of assault, kidnapping, and threatening a man.

After receiving a complaint from Ravi Tiwari, a resident of Paliya Risali village, the Kotwali police in Ayodhya filed an FIR against the six accused. In the FIR, it has been alleged that Ajit Prasad and other accused persons assaulted the man near the State Bank of India’s main branch in Faizabad town on the 21st of September over a land purchase dispute.

Speaking about the incident, Arun Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ayodhya said: “We have registered a case of assaulting, taking hostage and threatening the complainant. After investigating the CCTV camera footage, it has come to notice that the accused in five cars approached the complainant and took him with them. We are investigating further.”  

Interestingly, Ajit Prasad is expected to get the Samajwadi Party ticket to run in the coming Milkipur assembly byelection. The seat became vacant after its MLA, Awadhesh Prasad, was elected to the Lok Sabha this year.

Taking to X, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Samajwadi Party and said: “Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, whom Akhilesh Yadav is holding close to his heart these days, his son Ajit Prasad “kidnapped” Ravi Tiwari and “beat him up”. As soon as SP won some seats, the incidents of rape and hooliganism did not stop. There is a saying in Uttar Pradesh – the vehicle which has the SP flag on it, has a goon sitting in it. This is proof of that.”

It is pertinent to mention that in August this year, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad’s close associate Moeed Khan and his employee Raju Khan were arrested over accusations of gang-raping a 12-year-old Other Backward Class (OBC) girl in Ayodhya and recording the incident to use as blackmail against her for more than two months. Moeed Khan, whos also a Samajwadi Party leader and other accused have been booked under sections of gang rape and POCSO Act

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Russian ambassador and other foreign diplomats attacked in landmine blast, Islamic Republic continues to be unsafe place for tourists

OpIndia Staff -

Tirupati Laddu row: TTD says the temple never tested ghee for adulteration in its history, CM Chandrababu Naidu announces formation of SIT

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan seeking $7 billion from IMF, they could have asked us, PM Modi has given more to J&K for PF package: Rajnath Singh in...

ANI -

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pledges temple cleansing across state after Tirupati Laddu controversy, criticises YSRCP

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Hindu temples in Khulna receive threatening letters saying they can’t organise Durga Puja if they don’t pay Tk 5 lakh, some committees decide...

OpIndia Staff -

Vodafone Idea signs mega $3.6 billion deal with Nokia, Ericson and Samsung for network equipment to expand 4G coverage and launch 5G in key...

ANI -

Ziarul, who had done 6 Nikahs earlier, married 7th time with a Hindu girl by posing as Shankar Yadav, pressurized her to convert

OpIndia Staff -

Quad Summit: PM Modi and other leaders announces several initiatives to address development priorities of Indo-Pacific region

ANI -

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board was altered for political gains: Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh changed the temple board for politics

ANI -

US officials met Sikh groups before President Biden hosted PM Modi, here is how these organisations are Khalistani sympathisers

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com