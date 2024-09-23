In a major blow to Awadhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, the Ayodhya Police have filed a case against his son Ajit Prasad, and six others on accusations of assault, kidnapping, and threatening a man.

After receiving a complaint from Ravi Tiwari, a resident of Paliya Risali village, the Kotwali police in Ayodhya filed an FIR against the six accused. In the FIR, it has been alleged that Ajit Prasad and other accused persons assaulted the man near the State Bank of India’s main branch in Faizabad town on the 21st of September over a land purchase dispute.

Speaking about the incident, Arun Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ayodhya said: “We have registered a case of assaulting, taking hostage and threatening the complainant. After investigating the CCTV camera footage, it has come to notice that the accused in five cars approached the complainant and took him with them. We are investigating further.”

Interestingly, Ajit Prasad is expected to get the Samajwadi Party ticket to run in the coming Milkipur assembly byelection. The seat became vacant after its MLA, Awadhesh Prasad, was elected to the Lok Sabha this year.

Taking to X, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Samajwadi Party and said: “Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, whom Akhilesh Yadav is holding close to his heart these days, his son Ajit Prasad “kidnapped” Ravi Tiwari and “beat him up”. As soon as SP won some seats, the incidents of rape and hooliganism did not stop. There is a saying in Uttar Pradesh – the vehicle which has the SP flag on it, has a goon sitting in it. This is proof of that.”

फैजाबाद के सांसद अवधेश प्रसाद, जिनको आज कल अखिलेश यादव अपनी छाती से लगाकर घूम रहे हैं, उनके बेटे अजीत प्रसाद ने रवि तिवारी का “अपहरण” करके उसकी “पिटाई” की।



सपा कुछ सीटें क्या जीत गई, बलात्कार और गुंडागर्दी का सिलसिला थम ही नहीं रहा।



उत्तर प्रदेश में एक कहावत है – जिस गाड़ी पर… pic.twitter.com/qUy31LwFRq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 21, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that in August this year, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad’s close associate Moeed Khan and his employee Raju Khan were arrested over accusations of gang-raping a 12-year-old Other Backward Class (OBC) girl in Ayodhya and recording the incident to use as blackmail against her for more than two months. Moeed Khan, whos also a Samajwadi Party leader and other accused have been booked under sections of gang rape and POCSO Act