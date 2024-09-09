A shocking case of attempted rape of a Hindu woman inside the premises of a Madrasa has come to light from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested the accused Maulana in this case. He was identified as Maulana Mansoor. He was spreading superstition claiming that he could cure patients through exorcism. The Hindu victim fell for his exorcism claims and she visited the Madrasa to get a Tabeez (amulet) for her sick child. However, in the name of exorcism, the accused attempted to rape the Hindu woman who promptly called the Police to help and rescue her.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday (3rd September 2024). The case pertains to the Gajraula police station area of Amroha district. Maulana Mansoor used to teach students in a madrasa in the Jalalnagar area. He was also spreading superstition in the name of exorcism.

A Hindu woman, whose son has been suffering from illness, fell for the exorcism claims of the accused Maulana. Hoping to get a cure for her son through exorcism, the victim went to the madrasa on Tuesday (3rd September). Once she reached the Madrasa, the accused Maulana Mansoor told the victim that her son was possessed by a jinn.

When she asked about the remedy, Maulana Mansoor asked her to bring 7 types of sweets, a pair of cloves and nutmeg. After she brought all the ingredients Maulana Mansoor had asked for, the accused asked her to take off her clothes and lie naked on the bed.

After hearing the Maulana’s remarks, she developed suspicion toward the Maulana. When she refused to take off her clothes, the accused Maulana got infuriated and started abusing the Hindu victim. According to the complaint, he also threatened to kill her.

After realising that the accused Maulana had trapped her, the woman immediately dialled 112 and called the Police. After reaching the spot, the Police took the accused Maulana into custody.

Based on the complaint of the Hindu victim, an FIR was registered against Maulana Mansoor. He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the accused Maulana was arrested and sent to jail. The Police stated that the matter was being investigated and other necessary legal action was underway.