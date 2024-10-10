Thursday, October 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsFake Al Jazeera columnist Wajid Khan, who wanted Ali’s sword to deal with Yati...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Fake Al Jazeera columnist Wajid Khan, who wanted Ali’s sword to deal with Yati Narsinghanand and celebrated anniversary of Hamas terrorist attack, detained by Ajmer Police

It has emerged that Wajid Khan is neither a columnist at Al Jazeera nor does he resides in the US.

OpIndia Staff
24

Days after OpIndia reported about Wajid Khan, a self-proclaimed columnist at Qatar-funded Islamist propaganda outlet Al Jazeera, celebrating the first anniversary of Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, he has been detained by Ajmer Police. Wajid Khan’s X posts celebrating the brutal attacks on Jews of Israel by the Palestinian terror group Hamas, went viral online sparking an outrage.

Taking to X, Ajmer Police informed that Wajid Khan has been detained adding that further action is being taken in the matter. “The said youth has been detained and further action is being taken,” Ajmer Police said in response to a post highlighting Khan’s Islamist and terror-sympathising views.

Notably, in his X bio, Wajid Khan had claimed to be a columnist at Al Jazeera and also pretended to be residing in the US. However, it has emerged that Wajid Khan is neither a columnist at Al Jazeera nor does he resides in the US. In fact, Wajid Khan is a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan. It is being said that Wajid Khan started to pretend on social media that he resides in the US after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Rajasthan.

As per the picture posted on Wajid Khan’s now-deactivated Instagram profile, he either works at or used to work at Shriram Fortune, a financial services company.

As reported earlier, Wajid Khan posted a picture of an armed terrorist holding an Israeli soldier on top of a tank and referred to it as an “iconic picture,” from 7th October Hamas terror attack, and he added a victory emoticon. He also asserted that the day is no less than a festival which commemorates Israel’s overwhelming loss to Palestine. Khan also hailed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated the heinous terrorist operation as the “Lion of Gaza.”

Besides being an Israel hater and Islamic terror supporter, Wajid Khan is also notorious for his anti-Hindu statements. He detests Hindus standing with Israel against the terrorism perpetrated by his religious brethren. Notably, he was one of the most vocal voices demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati over alleged blasphemy.

“Yesterday Ati (mocking his name) Narsinghanand had insulted the Prophet but no arrests were made. And now the disciples of that cursed person are also demeaning the Prophet and Hazrat Ali. There is only one cure for them and that is Hazrat Ali’s Zulfikar,” one of Khan’s posts read.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Moradabad: Shoaib, Imran, Salman molest Hindu girl and make obscene comments, the brave girl responds by thrashing them

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry whines about Hindus not wanting Islamist predators in Garba events, calls it ‘Hindutva conspiracy’: Here are how Hindu women are targeted during Garba

Shraddha Pandey -

Gonda: Munna, Sultan, Aslam and others attack Durga Puja pandal, pelt stones on devotees and abuse deites, injure 12 Hindus including kids

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Muslim youth arrested for intoxicating, raping, filming minor girl and posting the video online, heavy police force deployed in Chamoli

OpIndia Staff -

Shimla: Muslim group retracts assurance of demolishing illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque, to move High Court challenging local court order to demolish top 3...

OpIndia Staff -

‘All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice’ with links to Islamists & Maoists and Scroll target Bareilly court judge over love jihad judgement: Here is...

Anurag -

ISIS terrorist plotting attack on US Election Day was CIA security guard in Afghanistan, had escaped to USA after Taliban took over Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Arshad Alam was grooming minors, after developing sexual relationship with one minor, he was going to do Nikah, arrested after NCPCR action

OpIndia Staff -

Bilal Rafiq poses as Navy officer to establish relationship with Hindu woman, forces her to convert to Islam, family hurls caste abuse: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim youth attacked in Ghaziabad by Hindus for opposing insult of Prophet Mohammad? No. He was beaten for luring and raping a Hindu girl:...

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com