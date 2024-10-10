Days after OpIndia reported about Wajid Khan, a self-proclaimed columnist at Qatar-funded Islamist propaganda outlet Al Jazeera, celebrating the first anniversary of Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, he has been detained by Ajmer Police. Wajid Khan’s X posts celebrating the brutal attacks on Jews of Israel by the Palestinian terror group Hamas, went viral online sparking an outrage.

Taking to X, Ajmer Police informed that Wajid Khan has been detained adding that further action is being taken in the matter. “The said youth has been detained and further action is being taken,” Ajmer Police said in response to a post highlighting Khan’s Islamist and terror-sympathising views.

उक्त युवक को डिटेन कर लिया गया है तथा अग्रिम कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — Ajmer Police (@AjmerpoliceR) October 10, 2024

Notably, in his X bio, Wajid Khan had claimed to be a columnist at Al Jazeera and also pretended to be residing in the US. However, it has emerged that Wajid Khan is neither a columnist at Al Jazeera nor does he resides in the US. In fact, Wajid Khan is a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan. It is being said that Wajid Khan started to pretend on social media that he resides in the US after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Rajasthan.

He is Not a 'columnist', Wajid from Gagwana village, Ajmer, Rajasthan. After change of government in Rajasthan, he also changed his BIO and became a resident of America. But he is still in Ajmer. He keeps posting Anti Hindu-India posts but no one takes any notice.@UnSubtleDesi https://t.co/pAT4ZIhVAp pic.twitter.com/Y8jB7woA3r — Vishal Maheshwari (@Vishalmah40) October 7, 2024

As per the picture posted on Wajid Khan’s now-deactivated Instagram profile, he either works at or used to work at Shriram Fortune, a financial services company.

As reported earlier, Wajid Khan posted a picture of an armed terrorist holding an Israeli soldier on top of a tank and referred to it as an “iconic picture,” from 7th October Hamas terror attack, and he added a victory emoticon. He also asserted that the day is no less than a festival which commemorates Israel’s overwhelming loss to Palestine. Khan also hailed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated the heinous terrorist operation as the “Lion of Gaza.”

Besides being an Israel hater and Islamic terror supporter, Wajid Khan is also notorious for his anti-Hindu statements. He detests Hindus standing with Israel against the terrorism perpetrated by his religious brethren. Notably, he was one of the most vocal voices demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati over alleged blasphemy.

“Yesterday Ati (mocking his name) Narsinghanand had insulted the Prophet but no arrests were made. And now the disciples of that cursed person are also demeaning the Prophet and Hazrat Ali. There is only one cure for them and that is Hazrat Ali’s Zulfikar,” one of Khan’s posts read.