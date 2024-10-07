Al Jazeera, a state-sponsored media house funded by Qatar is infamous for its anti-Hindu and anti-India coverage as well as its support for jihadi and Islamist elements worldwide. Now, a notorious extremist and Khamenei-Hamas admirer Wajid Khan, who claims to be working for the platform has posted a series of tweets to celebrate the first anniversary of the brutal attack on innocent Jewish citizens by the terrorist group.

Notably, OpIndia was unable to locate any traces of his work or proof of his professional credentials. He posted a picture of an armed terrorist holding an Israeli soldier on top of a tank and referred to it as an “iconic picture,” from 7th October as well as added a victory emoticon. He also asserted that the day is no less than a festival which commemorates Israel’s overwhelming loss to Palestine

Khan even termed 7th October as a “happy day” and posted an alleged video of a Hamas assailant being shown entering the Israeli state through a parachute on the fateful event.

“On 7th October, Palestinians shattered Israel’s pride of being a superpower,” Khan boasted in another tweet while gleefully referring to the event as a massacre.

Khan even quoted Hamas in a post and shared, “Today marks one year since the attack on Israel, its illusion of being powerful has been destroyed.”

True to the duplicity displayed by every radical Muslim, Khan too uploaded a post stating, “People in Delhi gathered in support of Palestine at Jantar Mantar and demanded to stop the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.” On one hand, he is celebrating the deaths of innocent Israelis at the hands of Hamas and on the other he is protesting against Israel’s action against the latter as a consequence of the terror attack.

कल अति नरसिंहानंद में नबी ए करीम की शान में ग़ुस्ताखी की थी .. लेकिन कोई गिरफ़्तारी नहीं हुई.



और अब उस मलूँन के चेले भी नबी ए करीम और हज़रत अली की शान में ग़ुस्ताखीं कर रहे है …



इनका इलाज एक ही है वो है हज़रत अली की ज़ुल्फ़िकार !! pic.twitter.com/skMhHnUjpH — Wajidkhan (@realwajidkhan) October 4, 2024

Interestingly, in another post which Khan later alleged had been edited, he was shown cheering the gruesome assault on Shani Louk as the terrorists paraded her half-naked body in the back of a pickup truck.

यहूदियों की कुछ नाजायज़ औलादे और इज़राइल द्वारा हज़ारो बेगुनाह गाज़ावसीयो के नरसंहार के समर्थक मेरा एक एडिटेड tweet वायरल कर रहे है.



फर्जी और फ़ेक प्रॉपेजेंडा चलाना संघीयो का पुराना काम है !!



Real. Fake. pic.twitter.com/reqKjZ3any — Wajidkhan (@realwajidkhan) October 7, 2024

Khan hailed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated the heinous operation as the “Lion of Gaza.”

“The lovers of freedom will never forget the day of 7th October 2023, because on this day Hamas gave hope of freedom of Palestine to the Muslims of the world,” Khan expressed in another tweet.

Furthermore, Khan retweeted other posts that celebrated the murder of Jews and dubbed the terrorists as “lions” by his ideological brethren while simultaneously condemning the retribution carried out by the Jewish state.

Wajid Khan, his Hindu hatred and anti-India antics

Khan is not only full of hate for Jews but also, predictably, towards the Hindu community. In addition to engaging in deviant behaviour to express his disdain for the two, he doesn’t refrain from making death threats either. He detests Hindus standing with Israel against the terrorism perpetrated by his religious brethren, akin to others from his cabal. Notably, he was one of the most vocal voices demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati who was later arrested by the authorities over alleged blasphemy.

Khan even issued death threats to him and his followers on 4th October and declared, “Yesterday Ati (mocking his name) Narsinghanand had insulted the Prophet but no arrests were made. And now the disciples of that cursed person are also demeaning the Prophet and Hazrat Ali. There is only one cure for them and that is Hazrat Ali’s Zulfikar.” Zulfikar is the sword of Ali ibn Abi Talib (Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law). Khan wanted the Hindu saint and his followers to suffer the same fate (death) as those who disapproved of Islam during the reign of the Muslim caliphs and rulers.

Khan posted another tweet targetting the Hindus in the name of a Jewish religious leader and claimed that the latter was quoting the Talmud and slamming idol worshippers. He wrote, “Those who worship idols do not have the right to live in this world. Those 6 billion people around the world are a burden,” citing the latter. He further claimed that the person referred to idol worship as a sham and added that such people would be destroyed by famine. He remarked, “Fools are worshipping stone calendars and this hoax persists even in the 21st century,” according to the religious leader. Khan intended to disgrace Hindus by implying that this is how the Israelis, whom they support, view them and their faith.

इज़राइल के धर्मगुरु मूर्ति पूजा के बारे में क्या धारणा रखते हैं यह उन्हीं से खुद सुन लीजिए।



इनके मुताबिक़ यहूदियों की किताब तल्मूड के अनुसार जो लोग मूर्ति पूजा करते हैं उन्हें इस दुनिया में जीने का अधिकार नहीं है। दुनियाभर के वह 6 बिलियन लोग बोझ है, जो मूर्ति पूजा कर पाखंड कर… pic.twitter.com/meNAgBwA7q — Wajidkhan (@realwajidkhan) October 6, 2024

“People who support Jews who eat beef and pork cannot be Sanatani Hindus. These people should undergo DNA check,” Khan taunted in another post. Ironically, Muslims in India argue that, in the name of secularism, they should be allowed to consume beef without facing any opposition from Hindus.

Khan posted a tweet mocking several Indian journalists including Suresh Chavhanke, Rajat Sharma, Sudhir Chaudhary and Arnab Goswami among others. He showed them as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members and called them “mandarin oranges” mocking the organisation’s association with saffron, a significant colour in the Hindu religion. He remarked, “Mandarin oranges going to help Israel fight Iran.”

Khan in another tweet claimed victimhood by asserting that no Muslim has ever made an offensive remark about Sanatan Dharm. He should have read his tweets or visited the remarks uttered by the likes of Mufti Salman Azhari or Maulana Tauqeer Raza. Khan added, “Hindu religious gurus or Hindu extremists repeatedly make derogatory comments on the Prophet or Islam. Muslims have tolerated it every time. No action is taken against those who make such statements. Rather, the government and administration seem to be supporting both the accused.”

However, no lamentation of victimhood is complete without a veiled threat, hence he warned, “This is a matter of concern because you are pressuring a community which is trusting the law right now. But for how long will it do so?”

कोई मुसलमान राम पर आपत्तिजनक टीपणी नहीं करता.



कोई मुसलमान हिंदू धर्म गुरू पर आपत्तिजनक टीपणी नहीं करता.



कोई मुसलमान हिंदू धर्मग्रंथ पर आपत्तिजनक टीपणी नहीं करता.



कोई मुसलमान हिंदू देवी देवताओं पर आपत्तिजनक टीपणी नहीं करता.



कोई मुसलमान हिंदू पर्थाओ पर आपत्तिजनक टीपणी नहीं… — Wajidkhan (@realwajidkhan) October 5, 2024

Khan also made fun of the concerns of Indians who went to Israel for work but were stuck there due to war. “It seems that their Jewish brothers are not giving them a place to hide in the bunker,” he mocked.

Khan in a separate tweet claimed that Israel removed Jammu and Kashmir from the map showcasing it as a part of Pakistan. He made an obscene comment which read, “Look, bhakton (Modi supporters), you got the reward of becoming a mare in front of the Jews,” with the emoticon of a pig at the end. However, the Israeli envoy to India, Reuven Azar, took to X to inform that the incorrect map had been removed. Notably, Khan was pleased that the union territory had been removed from India’s map and saw it as an opportunity to attack his opponents.

It should come as no surprise that Khan is followed by those who share his fanatic views including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan, alleged journalists Ashraf Husain, Zakir Ali Tyagi and Wasim Akram Tyagi and chief spokesperson of Peace Party Shadab Chauhan.

Conclusion

Wajid Khan who is reportedly from India has no love or loyalty for the country and is purely guided by his Islamist beliefs which is the reason behind his blind support of Hamas and more lately, Iran’s mullah regime under Khamenei. He has expressed hatred towards India and Hindus and praised Hamas, Hezbollah and its ex-supremo late Hassan Nasrullah who he dubbed as a martyr and other Islamic elements in many similar posts.

He resents India’s majority community, particularly those connected to the BJP or RSS, not only because they are infidels but also for their backing of Israel in its struggle against Muslim fanaticism and terrorism. The fightback is especially infuriating to those like him, who in their ignorance cannot envision any opposition or protests against Islamic radicals.

Many others, including Rana Ayyub, Mohammed Zubair and Meer Faisal, view the violence committed by jihadis as justified and moral, but any form of reprisal as cruel and genocide. They exalt the terrorist acts of Hamas as “resistance,” yet they denounce Israel’s policies as discriminatory and portray it as an apartheid state because it stood up against the bloodshed and violence perpetrated by terrorists.

Their overwhelming hatred towards everyone who opposes terrorism in India, particularly Hindus, stems from the same cause. They don’t seem to care when India suffers from numerous terrorist attacks and incidences of Muslim mob violence that affect Hindus and their festivals but cry victimhood and human rights violations as soon as the other side responds. These individuals either ignore, justify, or whitewash the crimes committed by the jihadis on the ground, shamelessly as it seems to be the only playbook adopted by their ilk throughout the world.