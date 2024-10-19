Baba Siddique had links with Dawood Ibrahim: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

On October 12, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. Now, news reports say that Yogesh alias Raju of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has said that Baba Siddique had connections with Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted criminal.

Yogesh was arrested last month in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and he has claimed that Baba Siddique was not a good man and had connections to Dawood gang.

Yogesh alias Raju, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was addressing the media after being arrested in connection with last month’s killing of gym owner Nadir Shah in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

“Baba Siddique was killed because he was not a good man. There were charges against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It is said that he was associated with Dawood, the man behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts,” Yogesh said.

Yogesh was arrested after he suffered injuries in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Mathura Police on Thursday morning. Reportedly, Police also seized a .32-bore pistol, ammunition, and a motorcycle from his possession.

Once he was shot in the leg, Yogesh was taken to the district hospital. He spoke about Baba Siddique while talking to reporters at the hospital on Thursday.