Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBaba Siddique had links with Dawood Ibrahim: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
News Reports
Updated:

Baba Siddique had links with Dawood Ibrahim: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Yogesh was arrested last month in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and he has claimed that Baba Siddique was not a good man and had connections to Dawood gang.

OpIndia Staff
Baba Siddique with SRK and Salman Khan (Image Source: Koimoi)
7

On October 12, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. Now, news reports say that Yogesh alias Raju of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has said that Baba Siddique had connections with Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted criminal.

Yogesh was arrested last month in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and he has claimed that Baba Siddique was not a good man and had connections to Dawood gang.

Yogesh alias Raju, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was addressing the media after being arrested in connection with last month’s killing of gym owner Nadir Shah in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

“Baba Siddique was killed because he was not a good man. There were charges against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It is said that he was associated with Dawood, the man behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts,” Yogesh said.

Yogesh was arrested after he suffered injuries in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Mathura Police on Thursday morning. Reportedly, Police also seized a .32-bore pistol, ammunition, and a motorcycle from his possession.

Once he was shot in the leg, Yogesh was taken to the district hospital. He spoke about Baba Siddique while talking to reporters at the hospital on Thursday.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Canada ups the diplomatic war with India to secure Khalistani votes for Justin Trudeau: Says remaining Indian diplomats “clearly on notice”

ANI -
In a statement released on Monday, India had "strongly" rejected Canada's suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.
World

Canada: Khalistanis desecrate Indian flag and demand closure of all Indian consulates on 16-month anniversary of pro-Khalistan terrorist Nijjar’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the fact that the attack, the deadliest airborne terror attack before 9/11, was initiated by Khalistani terrorists, the Trudeau-led Canadian government has been sympathetic towards the Khalistani movement to gain voter support.

Canada border police official Sandeep Singh Sidhu named in terror case for promoting terrorism in India

Rift in MVA alliance ahead of Maharashtra polls? Shiv Sena UBT wants seat-sharing discussions without Congress’ Nana Patole

The Guardian gets back to defame India, attacks Modi-Yogi, claims order to ‘display names at eateries’ targets Muslims only; Read how the claims are...

How Qatar-funded Al Jazeera, with history of peddling anti-Hindu propaganda, tried to demonise US-based HAF as ‘foreign agent’ working for India

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com