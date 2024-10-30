On Tuesday, 29th October, Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison testified against India as he appeared before the Public Safety and National Security Committee. He leveled the baseless claims once again that senior Indian officials, including India’s Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, authorised attacks on pro-Khalistani elements on Canadian soil. Morrison testified that he leaked intelligence and sensitive information against India to the Washington Post.

Notably, Warrison briefed WaPo days before the meeting with NSA Ajit Doval in Singapore to target audience in the US, UK, and India.

#BREAKING: Top Canadian Govt official David Morisson confesses to leaking intelligence and sensitive information against India to Washington Post ahead of meeting with NSA Ajit Doval in Singapore to target audience in US, UK and India. Basically to set narrative against India. pic.twitter.com/QPdSIjbzT3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 29, 2024

Morrison’s testimony before the committee came days after allegations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canadian officials, claiming that Indian officials, including HM Shah, were involved in criminal activities in Canada ranging from intimidation to murder.

The committee hearing was led by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho, the party’s public safety critic. Dancho pressed Morrison on the information he and Canada’s National Security Adviser, Nathalie Drouin, shared with The Washington Post, where they identified HM Shah as a key official behind the alleged criminal activities on Canadian soil against pro-Khalistani elements. In response, Morrison confirmed that he named HM Shah in conversation with The Washington Post’s representative. He said, “The journalists called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person.”

Escalating tensions and diplomatic expulsions

Notably, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have soured since Canada accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in June 2023, without any evidence. Recently, Canada’s RCMP accused Indian diplomats, officials, and a high-ranking minister in the Government of India of orchestrating attacks on pro-Khalistani elements and gathering intelligence about them. Following the allegations, India refuted the claims and recalled six high-level diplomats named by Canada as being behind the attacks, as Canada to waive off their diplomatic immunity so that law enforcement agencies could question them.

While India had already announced it would recall the top six diplomats, including the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjay Verma, Canada went ahead and claimed to have expelled the diplomats. India promptly responded by expelling Canadian diplomats and instructing them to leave the country within three days. As Canadian Deputy Minister has testified he levelled allegations against Home Minister of India while speaking to WaPo, it will further escalate the tensions between the two countries.

Sikhs for Justice piggy-backed Canada to accuse India of attacking Khalistani elements

The Khalistani terrorist organisation, which poses as an advocacy group, Sikhs for Justice, responded to the allegations and demanded that HM Shah face prosecution. Designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is the founder of SFJ and frequently issues threats against India, said, “Amit Shah has weaponised India’s security agencies to hunt down and eliminate pro-Khalistan activists, even beyond India’s borders.” He added that the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was not isolated but rather a reflection of broader policies allegedly executed under Shah’s directive.

India refutes allegations of involvement in criminal activities on Canadian soil

India has categorically denied the assertions made by Morrison, stating that neither the country nor its agents, diplomats, or any official is involved in any form of criminal activities targeting pro-Khalistani elements residing in Canada. India has labelled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations as politically motivated and questioned his agenda in heightening diplomatic friction between the two nations.