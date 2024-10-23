On Tuesday, 22nd October, the Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail made shocking revelations that Canada’s National Security Adviser, Nathalie Drouin, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Morrison were the ones who leaked sensitive intelligence about India’s so-called “criminal activities” on Canadian soil to The Washington Post. Apparently, the information leaked days before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued a statement officially accusing India of targeting Khalistani terrorists in Canada.

According to unnamed sources quoted by Globe and Mail, the briefing to The Washington Post was “not intended to be disclosed publicly” until the official RCMP statement was released. In the briefing, the Canadian officials allegedly provided details of the allegations against India’s Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, for his involvement in orchestrating attacks on pro-Khalistani elements and intelligence-gathering operations on Canadian soil.

Notably, on 14th October, Commissioner Duheme and Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin claimed to have ‘clear evidence’ against Indian officials for their involvement in “violent crimes”. However, they did not release any details, stating that the investigation was ongoing and that sensitive information and court proceedings needed protection. Duheme never acknowledged Sukhdool’s murder as being linked to India, nor did the RCMP reveal any such information. However, it was reported by WaPo, making it clear that they obtained the information from Canadian officials.

Ironically, none of this “clear evidence” has been shared with India despite the Indian government asking the Canadian authorities to share any evidence that they have to claim that it was the Indian government that was behind the murder of criminal elements in Canada.

Inconsistent approach to leaks and claims

The revelation by Globe and Mail has highlighted how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s stance on leaks has been inconsistent in this matter. Notably, just last week, Trudeau condemned leaks of classified information about China, calling them harmful to the country’s institutions. “I learned about them in the media after a criminal leaked that classified information,” he had said. However, regarding the recent leaks concerning India, the Canadian authorities have remained mute. According to media reports, sensitive information was provided on a silver platter to The Washington Post about the allegations against Home Minister Shah, accusing him of involvement in attacks on Khalistani Sikhs, including Sukhdool Singh Gill. Nevertheless, Canada has not laid any charges against Home Minister Shah so far.

Media reports suggest bias against India

The development has raised serious concerns about Canada’s selective treatment when dealing with cases where it claims that foreign countries have interfered in its internal matters. While Canada has often accused India of meddling in its domestic affairs, the Government of India has categorically denied these allegations, accusing Ottawa of using baseless claims for political advantage. Canada has accused India of involvement in serious criminal activities on Canadian soil without any concrete evidence. They have escalated tensions with India merely for some votes from Khalistanis living in Canada and have ruined the relationship between the two countries.

Though Canada accuses India of meddling in its affairs, the reality is that Canada has repeatedly crossed the line and tried to meddle in India’s affairs. When farmers were protesting in India against the now-repealed three farm laws, Canadian lawmakers, including Trudeau, issued statements against the Indian government, laying the foundation for the long-lasting tensions between two countries that were, at one point, good friends. India had criticised Trudeau for issuing statement on India’s internal affairs.

India’s growing frustration with Canada

India has emerged as a crucial player in countering China’s influence on the global platform. Canada’s actions have frustrated India for years, as it has failed not only to extradite wanted criminals and terrorists for decades but also to control anti-India sentiments on its soil. The escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, which led to the expulsion of several diplomats on both sides starting in September 2023 after Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have highlighted the growing rift between the two countries.

While India has called out Canada for making baseless allegations of being involved in criminal activities, it has also urged Canada on several occasions to control the pro-Khalistani elements and curb the anti-India sentiments that have gained increasing influence on Canadian soil. Notably, pro-Khalistani elements, including Khalistani terrorists living in Canada, seek a separate nation for Sikhs carved out of India. This is a direct attack on the sovereignty of India, which has led to sour diplomatic relations.

Conclusion

The alleged leak by Canadian officials, including the National Security Adviser, has further complicated the relationship between the two nations. It has become increasingly apparent that Canada has shown inconsistency in handling classified information, particularly regarding India. The Trudeau administration has taken a selective approach, risking Canada’s credibility on the global stage while undermining efforts to repair relations with India. Most importantly, while the Trudeau government has so far not presented any solid evidence to support their allegations on India, high-level officials have been speaking to the media about sensitive intelligence, further casting a shadow on the true intention of the Trudeau government.