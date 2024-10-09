Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDehradun: Naushad spits in tea, Hasan abuses and threatens the man who caught them...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Dehradun: Naushad spits in tea, Hasan abuses and threatens the man who caught them and objected, run away after FIR as video goes viral

The complaint stated that the duo not only put people's health at risk but also tried to create religious tension and spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of the video.
Screengarb of the video.
18

On 8th October another case of spitting on food items was reported. The matter pertains to the popular tourist destination of Mussoorie in Dehradun, Uttarakhand where Naushad Ali first spat in a teapot and then he and Hasan Ali threatened as well as abused a man who confronted them.

Naushad Ali and Hasan Ali run a food stall in Dehradun. The issue came to light when a tourist caught them and recorded a video of them spitting in the tea. A complaint was then registered against them by a man named Himanshu Bishnoi of the Nehrugram Police Station area, in the Raipur district. The culprits are currently absconding.

The complaint stated that the duo not only put people’s health at risk but also tried to create religious tension and spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the area. On 29th September the complainant went to Mussorie on a holiday and reached Mussoorie Library Chowk (Gandhi Chowk) at around 6.30 in the morning. The accused were selling tea, Maggi, butter and other things on a stall there. He also had tea there and started capturing the stunning surroundings with his camera. However, he spotted that the boy who was preparing the tea was spitting in the vessel and accidentally filmed it.

He objected to their nasty behaviour and disregard for the health of common people but they did not apologise and instead abused him. The duo told him to leave and even threatened to murder him and dump his body where no one would discover it. The complainant added that the nearby locals told him that the perpetrator’s name was Naushad Ali, even though Hussain Ali appeared when he paid for tea via Phone Pay. He is the son of a man named Sher Ali, a resident of Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district while the other was called Hasan Ali, son of Sher Ali from Kitabghar in Mussoorie.

Himanshu conveyed that he returned to his destination at the time and couldn’t personally come to the police station in Mussoorie to file the complaint earlier due to his busy schedule. He mentioned that a similar complaint had been emailed by him to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office. He charged that the offenders tried to provoke religious sentiments in addition to messing with the well-being of people and highlighted that the act could have resulted in a communal riot in the region. He demanded strict action against the offenders for stirring communal sentiments and playing with the public’s health.

A First Information Report was swiftly launched by the authorities against Naushad Ali and Hasan Ali under sections 196(1)(b) (enmity and hatred between different groups), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 299 (protection of religious sentiments in India), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insults that are intended to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police stated that they were looking into the case and searching for the accused. They assured that both would be arrested soon.

Notably, numerous instances similar to this have been documented from all around India, where Muslims have been discovered spitting on food items or drinks.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Muslims, especially women, in a Palghar residential society harass Hindus, stop them from celebrating Navratri: All you need to know

Siddhi -
Several videos have surfaced on social media portraying harassment of members of the Hindu community in Orange Heights. In these videos, Hindus can be heard complaining that common areas are being taken over by the Muslim community. They claim that deliberate attempts are being made to disrupt their peace. 
News Reports

Know why allegations of Congress around ‘battery levels in EVMs’ are ridiculous, read what ECI said which Yogendra Yadav finds ‘too technical’, but actually...

OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission rejected claims by Congress leaders of alleged tampering of EVMs in some Haryana seats claiming that BJP won seats with more battery charge levels

Lucknow Eidgah’s Maulana Khalid Rasheed demands action against Yati Narsinghanand: ‘Firangi Mahali’, past opposition to reform and the dangerous demand for ‘blasphemy law’

UAPA accused Congress leader Maman Khan, involved in Nuh anti-Hindu violence, wins with highest margin in Haryana, BJP’s Muslim candidate loses: What it means

Sonu becomes ‘Firoz’ in Aadhaar card: Read how mother Parveen Bano conspired to convert him to Islam and how Sonu is now trying to...

Police probes conspiracy angle; arrest 13 from Muslim mob who threw stones and chanted ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans against Yati Narsinghanand

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Muslims, especially women, in a Palghar residential society harass Hindus, stop them from celebrating Navratri: All you need to know

Siddhi -

Know why allegations of Congress around ‘battery levels in EVMs’ are ridiculous, read what ECI said which Yogendra Yadav finds ‘too technical’, but actually...

OpIndia Staff -

Lucknow Eidgah’s Maulana Khalid Rasheed demands action against Yati Narsinghanand: ‘Firangi Mahali’, past opposition to reform and the dangerous demand for ‘blasphemy law’

Anurag -

Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Jagatguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj for making ‘objectionable’ remarks against Dalits

OpIndia Staff -

UAPA accused Congress leader Maman Khan, involved in Nuh anti-Hindu violence, wins with highest margin in Haryana, BJP’s Muslim candidate loses: What it means

OpIndia Staff -

Sonu becomes ‘Firoz’ in Aadhaar card: Read how mother Parveen Bano conspired to convert him to Islam and how Sonu is now trying to...

OpIndia Staff -

Police probes conspiracy angle; arrest 13 from Muslim mob who threw stones and chanted ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans against Yati Narsinghanand

OpIndia Staff -

Afghanistan citizen, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, residing in US, was planning ISIS attack on Election Day, had liquidated family assets: What Justice Dept said

ANI -

‘Act of dehumanisation and continued colonial violence’: Nagaland CM seeks centre’s intervention to stop proposed auction of Naga human skull in UK

OpIndia Staff -

After Haryana victory, PM Modi talks about the national and international conspiracies being hatched to weaken India and Congress’ involvement: Details

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com