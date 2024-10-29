A video of an intense argument between a female Haryana cop and the conductor of a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus has gone viral on social media. The woman refused to pay for the bus ticket, and the conductor asked her to leave the bus. The incident sparked an absurd dispute between Haryana and Rajasthan with several buses on Haryana and Rajasthan roadways getting fined in each other’s ‘territory’.

The video shows the RSRTC bus conductor asking the woman to pay Rs 50 for the bus fare. However, the woman, who is in a police uniform refuses to pay. Moreover, she also refuses to leave when the conductor instructs her to get off the bus if she cannot pay. The conductor says, “If you’re taking the bus to Dharuhera (in Haryana), pay Rs 50. You must pay the money if you are travelling.” However, the woman says, “You will not get it.”

Action और फिर Reaction

The bus conductor then asks, “Why won’t you pay? If you have to travel, you must pay.” He also blows his whistle, signalling the driver to halt the bus so the female cop can get off. However, the police officer refuses to leave the bus and continues arguing with the conductor over the bus fare.

In what is being called a revenge move, Haryana Police levied penalties on more than 50 RSRTC buses operating on busy routes such as Gurugram and Faridabad shortly after the video went viral on social media. In response, the Rajasthan authorities penalised 26 Haryana roadways buses through their routes. Reports say that out of the 26 Haryana Roadways buses fined by Rajasthan, 9 faced challans at Jaipur’s Sindhi Camp, while 17 others were plying elsewhere in the state. A Patrika report says that 76 Haryana Roadways buses were fined and 8 buses were seized in Rajasthan, while more than 100 Rajasthan Roadways buses were fined in Haryana.

Notably, the dispute is reported to have been resolved now after the intervention of high-level authorities. The Rajasthan Roadways employee union also protested the incident involving the female police official and the matter soon reached both the state governments. After the situation worsened, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation wrote to the Haryana DGP, requesting that he take action against the female constable.

The dispute has finally been settled following high-level talks between the Haryana and Rajasthan governments. According to Haryana Minister Anil Vij, additional action would be taken after receiving a factual report on the matter, while state transport bus services between the two states have returned to normal.