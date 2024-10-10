Give Sanjay Raut a befitting reply: Jyotiraditya Scindia to MP voters after Raut’s Ladli Behna Yojana remarks

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a potshot at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday over his recent remark on Ladli Behna Yojana and requested Madhya Pradesh’s women to giv him “a befitting reply.”

“I would request that Ladli Behnas of Madhya Pradesh should give a befitting reply to Sanjay Raut. The scheme has been started by the Madhya Pradesh government to empower every woman in the state. Those who are ignorant and those who neither do anything in life nor want to do anything are tarnishing the public welfare scheme today. I would like the women of the country to give him a befitting reply,” Scindia told reporters.

The Union Minister further asked why Raut was so jealous and also expressed hope that perhaps his (Sanjay Raut) family members also become beneficiaries of the scheme.

“Ladli Behna Yojana has been started in Maharashtra too and four instalments have been transferred so far. Every woman is being empowered in Maharashtra too. Why is Sanjay Raut so jealous? I hope that perhaps his family members also become beneficiaries of the scheme,” he added.

Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Ladli Behna Yojana failed in Madhya Pradesh and the economy of the state had collapsed.

“The Ladli Behna Yojana has not been successful in any part of the nation. It is just a political game…Ladli Behna Yojana has also not been successful in Madhya Pradesh and the economy of the state has collapsed. The Maharashtra government is working by taking thousands of lakhs of debt…Ladli Behna Yojana will run for a month then it will be closed,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, reacting to union cabinet decision to supply of free Fortified Rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July, 2024 to December, 2028, Scindia said that the aim is that every Indian should remain healthy and should get nutritious grains.

“The thought and ideology behind the decision is that every Indian should remain healthy and every Indian should get nutritious grains. On the basis of it, every Indian would be able to contribute to the country. It is the thinking of the Prime Minister, and the Government of India is committed to enable every Indian to give their full contribution in Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved continuation of the universal supply of Fortified Rice under all schemes of the Government including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and Other Welfare Schemes etc. in its present form, from July 2024 and upto December 2028.

The rice fortification initiative will continue as a central sector initiative with 100 per cent funding by the Government of India as part of PMGKAY (Food Subsidy), thus providing a unified institutional mechanism for implementation.

